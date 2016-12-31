Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
EARTH OBSERVATION
Switzerland sees driest December in 150 years
 by Staff Writers
 Geneva (AFP) Dec 31, 2016


Rail strike, fog hit UK transport
London (AFP) Dec 31, 2016 - Rail services in southern England were hit by a fresh strike on Saturday and fog caused the cancellation of dozens of flights at London's main airport.

The RMT union launched a three-day strike on Southern Rail, which runs commuter services from the south coast into London, as part of a long-running dispute over plans to downgrade the role of the train guard.

Southern Rail said services were severely disrupted by what it called "pointless" action, with many routes cancelled and others running a skeleton service.

The dispute is focused on plans to introduce driver-only operated trains.

Currently a guard is required to open and close the doors, but the train operator says the driver should be able to do this. Union leaders says such a move would put passenger safety at risk.

There was also disruption in the air on Saturday as 40 flights were cancelled at London's Heathrow Airport, the knock-on effect of heavy fog the previous day when 140 flights were cancelled.

"Aircrew and aircraft are in the wrong place," a spokesman told AFP, adding that although the fog continued into Saturday, it was expected to lift mid-morning.

There were also a "handful" of flights cancelled at London Gatwick, as well as a dozens of flights delayed due to fog elsewhere in Europe, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

Switzerland has just experienced its driest December in more than 150 years and one of its driest months on record, meteorologists said Saturday.

With an average of just 2.0 millimetres (0.079 inches) of precipitation this month, the Swiss lowlands saw their driest month since record-taking began in 1864, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, or MeteoSuisse, told public broadcaster RTS.

Many places in the west of the country did not see a single snowflake or drop of rain, it said, pointing out that usually the Swiss plains get nearly 90 millimetres of precipitation on average in December.

Before this year, the driest December on record was in 1963, when the Swiss lowlands saw an average of 4.8 millimetres of precipitation, MeteoSuisse said.

The usually wet month of December ticked in this year as the third driest month on record, after September 1865, which saw 1.7 millimetres of rain, and April 1893, which got only 1.1 millimetres.

Meanwhile, many places in the Swiss Alps experienced unusually high temperatures, with the 3,466-metre (11,371-foot) Jungfraujoch peak for instance registering its third-warmest December on record, MeteoSuisse said.

The meteorologists did not provide an explanation for the unusually dry and warm weather.


.


