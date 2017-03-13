Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SOLAR SCIENCE
Studying magnetic space explosions with NASA missions
 by Staff Writers
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Mar 13, 2017


In this simulation, a reconnection even pushes a blob of plasma toward Earth. The jet blown in the opposite direction wobbles due to the unstable conditions. Image courtesy NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Yi-Hsin Liu/Joy Ng, producer.

Every day, invisible magnetic explosions are happening around Earth, on the surface of the sun and across the universe. These explosions, known as magnetic reconnection, occur when magnetic field lines cross, releasing stored magnetic energy. Such explosions are a key way that clouds of charged particles - plasmas - are accelerated throughout the universe.

In Earth's magnetosphere - the giant magnetic bubble surrounding our planet - these magnetic reconnections can fling charged particles toward Earth, triggering auroras. Magnetic reconnection, in addition to pushing around clouds of plasma, converts some magnetic energy into heat, which has an effect on just how much energy is left over to move the particles through space.

A recent study used observations of magnetic reconnection from NASA's ARTEMIS - Acceleration, Reconnection, Turbulence and Electrodynamics of the Moon's Interaction with the Sun - to show that in the long tail of the nighttime magnetosphere, extending away from Earth and the sun, most of the energy is converted into heat.

This means that the exhaust flows - the jets of particles released by reconnection - have less energy available to accelerate charged particles than previously thought.

When magnetic reconnection occurs between two clouds of plasma that have the same density, the exhaust flow is wildly unstable - flapping about like a garden hose with too much water pressure.

However, the new results find that, in the event observed, if the plasmas have different densities, the exhaust is stable and will eject a constant, smooth jet. These differences in density are caused by the interplay of the solar wind - the constant stream of charged particles from the sun - and the interplanetary magnetic field that stretches across the solar system.

These new results are key to understanding how magnetic reconnection can send particles zooming toward Earth, where they can initiate auroras and cause space weather. Such information also provides fundamental information about what drives movement in space throughout the universe, far beyond the near-Earth space we can observe more easily.

The ARTEMIS spacecraft have now spent more than a decade investigating the invisible phenomena near Earth, working in tandem with other missions like Time History of Events and Macroscale Interactions during Substorms, and Magnetospheric Multiscale to form a complete picture of magnetic reconnection near Earth.

SOLAR SCIENCE
Solar storms trigger surprising phenomena close to Earth
 Copenhagen, Denmark (SPX) Mar 07, 2017
 Eruptions on the Sun's surface send clouds of electrically charged particles towards Earth, producing solar storms that - among other things - can trigger the beautiful Northern Lights over the Arctic regions. But the storms may also have a strong impact on the efficiency of communication and navigation systems at high latitudes. It is therefore important to study the phenomena. New resear ... read more
Related Links
 Goddard Space Flight Center
 Solar Science News at SpaceDaily
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SOLAR SCIENCE
New Plant Habitat Will Increase Harvest on International Space Station

 Keeping Liquids Off the Wall

 Space Tourism and Business Looking Up

 Indicators show potatoes can grow on Mars
SOLAR SCIENCE
Blue Origin shares video of New Glenn rocket

 Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars
SOLAR SCIENCE
Paleolake deposits on Mars might look like sediments in Indonesia

 New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 Humans May Quickly Evolve on Mars, Biologist Claims

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos
SOLAR SCIENCE
China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020

 China launches experiment satellite "TK-1"

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017
SOLAR SCIENCE
Eutelsat Signs up for Blue Origin's New Glenn Launcher

 ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making

 How low can you go? New project to bring satellites nearer to Earth

 Teal Group Pegs Value of Space Payloads Through 2036 at Over $250 Billion
SOLAR SCIENCE
U.S. Naval Research Lab develops light, transparent armor

 Scientists create new form of matter, a time crystal

 Space surveillance radar system fully operational

 Understanding what's happening inside liquid droplets
SOLAR SCIENCE
Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate
SOLAR SCIENCE
Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement