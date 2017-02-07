Stavatti enters T-X competition with Javelin

Kabul, Afghanistan (UPI) Feb 7, 2017 - The U.S. Air Force has selected Textron Systems to provide contractor logistics support for the Cessna C-208B Caravans used by the Afghan air force.

The contract is valued at $9.35 million for the first year, and has the potential to reach a ceiling of $50 million after five years. The agreement ensures Textron is the sole provider for maintenance and training for Afghanistan's C-208B fleet.

Work will be performed by Textron's Support Solutions division. Tasks are to include transfer of capabilities in addition to maintenance training.

"Support Solutions began working with these Cessna C-208B Caravans last year as part of a bridge contact – and we are looking forward to continuing the relationship with our customer through this five-year contract," Textron's Mark Hitch said in a press release. "This work will further showcase the total Textron solution we can provide around the world."

The Cessna Caravan, built by Textron, is a turboprop-powered military airlifter. According to the plane's manufacturer, the airlifter is able to operate at relatively low costs and can adapt to a wide variety of missions.

The plane has a range of 1,070 nautical miles, a maximum cruise speed of 214 miles per hour, and can carry over 3,305 pounds of cargo.