Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Star clusters discovery could upset the astronomical applecart
 by Staff Writers
 Perth, Australia (SPX) Mar 07, 2017


This vibrant image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope shows the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our own Milky Way galaxy. Image courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech/M. Meixner (STScI) and the SAGE Legacy Team.

The discovery of young stars in old star clusters could send scientists back to the drawing board for one of the Universe's most common objects. Dr Bi-Qing For, from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research in Perth, said our understanding of how stars evolve is a cornerstone of astronomical science.

"There are a billion trillion stars in the Universe and we've been observing and classifying those we can see for more than a century," she said. "Our models of stellar evolution are based on the assumption that stars within star clusters formed from the same material at roughly the same time."

A star cluster is a group of stars that share a common origin and are held together by gravity for some length of time. Because star clusters are assumed to contain stars of similar age and composition researchers have used them as an "astronomical laboratory" to understand how mass affects the evolution of stars.

"If this assumption turns out to be incorrect, as our findings suggest, then these important models will need to be revisited and revised," Dr For said.

The discovery, published this week in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, involves a study of star clusters located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a neighbouring galaxy to the Milky Way. By cross-matching the locations of several thousand young stars with the locations of stellar clusters, the researchers found 15 stellar candidates that were much younger than other stars within the same cluster.

"The formation of these younger stars could have been fuelled by gas entering the clusters from interstellar space," said co-author Dr Kenji Bekki, also from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research. "But we eliminated this possibility using observations made by radio telescopes to show that there was no correlation between interstellar hydrogen gas and the location of the clusters we were studying.

"We believe the younger stars have actually been created out of the matter ejected from older stars as they die, which would mean we have discovered multiple generations of stars belonging to the same cluster."

Dr Bekki said the stars were currently too faint to see using optical telescopes because of the dust that surrounds them.

"They have been observed using infrared wavelengths by orbiting space telescopes Spitzer and Herschel, operated by NASA and the European Space Agency," he said.

"An envelope of gas and dust surrounds these young stars but as they become more massive and this shroud blows away, they will become visible at optical wavelengths for powerful instruments like the Hubble Space Telescope."

"If we point Hubble at the clusters we've been studying, we should be able to see both young and old stars and confirm once and for all that star clusters can contain several generations of stars."

'A discovery of young stellar objects in older clusters of the Large Magellanic Cloud', in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society published by Oxford University Press on 7 March 2017.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Revealing the origin and nature of the outskirts of stellar megalopolises
 Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain (SPX) Mar 07, 2017
 Galaxies have dramatically grown in size since the early Universe, and elliptical galaxies, in particular, are the largest galaxies in both size and mass. What is the main driver behind the late growth of their outer parts was the question that motivated this study. With disc galaxies, like our Milky Way, it is fairly easy to identify their distinct parts: the central bulge, the disc with ... read more
Related Links
 International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New Plant Habitat Will Increase Harvest on International Space Station

 Space Tourism and Business Looking Up

 Indicators show potatoes can grow on Mars

 NASA Releases Free Software Catalog
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Blue Origin shares video of New Glenn rocket

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 Humans May Quickly Evolve on Mars, Biologist Claims

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos

 Remnants of a mega-flood on Mars
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 China's 1st cargo spacecraft to make three rendezvous with Tiangong-2

 China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making

 Eutelsat Signs up for Blue Origin's New Glenn Launcher

 Kuwait Space Agency - a pipedream or reality

 How low can you go? New project to bring satellites nearer to Earth
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
U.S. Naval Research Lab develops light, transparent armor

 Space surveillance radar system fully operational

 Physicists design a device inspired by sonic screwdriver

 Bubble-recoil could be used to cool microchips, even in space
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement