Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE MEDICINE
Spaceflight changes the shape of astronauts' brains
 by Brooks Hays
 Ann Arbor, Mich. (UPI) Feb 1, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

When astronauts come back from a stint aboard the International Space Station, their brains are not as they were when they left Earth.

Scientists at the University of Michigan compared brain scans of 27 astronauts before and after spaceflight. Of the 27, twelve spent two weeks on shuttle flight missions and 14 spent six months on the space station. Researchers obtained the MRI scans from the NASA Lifetime Surveillance of Astronaut Health program.

The brains of all 27 astronauts showed increases and decreases of gray matter volume in different parts of the brain as a result of their time in space. The longer astronauts were in space, the more prounced the changes.

"We found large regions of gray matter volume decreases, which could be related to redistribution of cerebrospinal fluid in space," lead researcher Rachael Seidler, a professor of kinesiology and psychology at Michigan, said in a news release. "Gravity is not available to pull fluids down in the body, resulting in so-called puffy face in space. This may result in a shift of brain position or compression."

Seidler and her colleagues detailed their findings in the journal Microgravity.

Scientists found significant increases of gray matter volume in areas of the brain linked with balance and leg movement. The volume growth was most pronounced for astronauts living on the space station, who were constantly learning to adapt to microgravity.

"It's interesting because even if you love something you won't practice more than an hour a day," Seidler said. "In space, it's an extreme example of neuroplasticity in the brain because you're in a microgravity environment 24 hours a day."

Scientists are keen to explore the neural changes further, as they have yet to characterize all of the changes. Seidler is specifically interested to find out how long the neural changes last once astronauts are back on Earth.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Space Medicine Technology and Systems





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE MEDICINE
Russian-Japanese research helps understand the effects of microgravity on bone tissue
 Kazan, Russia (SPX) Jan 27, 2017
 The co-authors from the Russian side are Oleg Gusev (Extreme Biology Lab, Kazan Federal University) and Vladimir Sychyov (Institute of Medical and Biological Problems of RAS). As is well-known, space flights bring with them a unique set of health hazards. That includes bone and muscle deterioration. Loss of bone density is currently one of the most serious problems for astronauts. It is si ... read more

SPACE MEDICINE
Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft to reenter January 31

 Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop

 Airbus delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington
SPACE MEDICINE
ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII

 Major review completed for SLS Exploration Upper Stage

 NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan night

 SmallGEO's first flight reaches orbit
SPACE MEDICINE
Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Opportunity marks 13 years of ground operations on Mars

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
SPACE MEDICINE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
SPACE MEDICINE
Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival

 ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy
SPACE MEDICINE
NASA's New Shape-Shifting Radiator Inspired by Origami

 Space Traffic Management

 Japan 'space junk' collector in trouble

 NASA studies cosmic radiation to protect high-altitude travelers
SPACE MEDICINE
New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool
SPACE MEDICINE
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement