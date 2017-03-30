Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX poised to launch first recycled rocket
 By Kerry SHERIDAN
 Miami (AFP) March 30, 2017


SpaceX is poised to launch its first recycled rocket on Thursday, using a booster that sent food and supplies to the astronauts living at the International Space Station in April.

The goal of the launch, scheduled for 6:27 pm (2227 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, is to send a communications satellite for Luxembourg-based company SES into a distant orbit.

Standing tall at the NASA launchpad, the white Falcon 9 rocket contains a tall, column-like portion known as the first stage, or booster, that propelled the unmanned Dragon cargo ship to space last year, then returned to an upright landing on an ocean platform.

SpaceX, the California-based company headed by internet entrepreneur Elon Musk, has for years been honing the technology of powering its boosters back to careful Earth landings on solid ground and in the water.

So far it has successfully landed eight -- five on so-called "drone ships" floating in the ocean, and three on land.

The goal, Musk has said, is to make rocket parts just as reusable as cars, planes or bicycles.

Currently, millions of dollars worth of rocket parts are jettisoned after each launch.

SpaceX officials have said that reusing hardware could slash costs -- with each Falcon 9 launch costing over $61 million -- by about 30 percent.

While generating plenty of buzz, the novel process still raises concerns for both customers and SpaceX.

They include "worries about it failing, insurance implications, retrofitting turnaround, building up a critical mass of reused first stages in the warehouse," said the global investment banking firm Jefferies International in an April report.

"But the direction of travel is clear."

SpaceX competitor Blue Origin, run by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, has also successfully landed its New Shepard booster after launch, by powering its engines to guide it down for a controlled, upright landing.

"Reusability allows us to fly the system again and again," said a statement on Blue Origin's website.

"With each flight, we'll continuously improve the affordability of space exploration and research, opening space for all."

- 'Flight-proven' -

As for the cost of Thursday's launch, Martin Halliwell, chief technology officer at SES, has declined to say publicly the exact amount.

However, he dismissed "naysayers" this week and stressed the historic nature of the launch on what he has described as a "flight-proven" rocket.

"I think we are on the edge of quite a significant bit of history here," he told a press conference.

"Now we are here to be the first ever mission to fly on a pre-flown booster," he said.

"This is obviously hugely exciting."

When the mission was announced in August, Halliwell said the deal "illustrates the faith we have in (SpaceX's) technical and operational expertise."

The SES-10 satellite will be sent to a geostationary orbit, flying as high as 22,000 miles (35,000 kilometers) above the Earth before maneuvering into its designated orbit.

The satellite aims to expand television, internet and mobile connections across Latin America.

ksh/rob/dw

AMAZON.COM

JEFFERIES GROUP

ROCKET SCIENCE
Musk diving into minds while reaching for Mars
 San Francisco (AFP) March 28, 2017
 Not content to reach for Mars and dethrone fossil fuels, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday is turning his focus to delving into people's minds. In a message fired off Tuesday on Twitter, Musk appeared to confirm he is creating a startup called Neuralink devoted to enabling brains to interface directly with computers, accessing processing power and perhaps even downloading memories for s ... read more
Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
X-Hab working seventh season of academic-aided innovation

 Deep space gateway to open opportunities for distant destinations

 NASA unveils new searchable multimedia library

 NASA partnerships open the path from ground to space
ROCKET SCIENCE
Musk diving into minds while reaching for Mars

 The "Brain" of the Space Launch System RS-25 Engine Passes Critical Test

 Spaceport America sets new record for student launched sounding rocket

 Satellite launch shelved over strikes
ROCKET SCIENCE
Mars dust storm west of Opportunity starting to abate

 Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen

 Breaks observed in Curiosity rover wheel treads

 Mars Volcano, Earth's Dinosaurs Went Extinct About the Same Time
ROCKET SCIENCE
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
ROCKET SCIENCE
Vietnam set to produce satellites by 2022

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

 OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility

 Start-Ups at the Final Frontier
ROCKET SCIENCE
Researchers plan simulations of laser pulse-material interactions

 'Ground Control' Arrives at Leicester University

 Turning to Chemistry for New "Computing" Concepts

 Researchers make flexible glass for tiny medical devices
ROCKET SCIENCE
Astronomers identify purest, most massive brown dwarf

 Fledgling stars try to prevent their neighbors from birthing planets

 Fossil or inorganic structure? Scientists dig into early life forms

 Gigantic Jupiter-type planet reveals insights into how planets evolve
ROCKET SCIENCE
ANU leads public search for Planet X

 Juno Spacecraft Set for Fifth Jupiter Flyby

 Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status

 ESA's Jupiter mission moves off the drawing board



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement