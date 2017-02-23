Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX cargo ship arrives at space station
 by Staff Writers
 Miami (AFP) Feb 23, 2017


An unmanned cargo ship packed with food and supplies for astronauts arrived safely Thursday at the International Space Station, a day after SpaceX aborted the process due to a GPS problem.

This time, the Dragon cargo ship made a "perfect approach to the capture point," a NASA commentator said.

The space station's 57-foot (18-meter) robotic arm, operated from inside the orbiting research lab by astronauts Thomas Pesquet of France and Shane Kimbrough of the United States, reached out and grabbed the Dragon at 5:44 am (1044 GMT).

"We had a great capture," Kimbrough said. "Thomas did an awesome job."

The gumdrop-shaped Dragon vessel is packed with more than 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms) of food, gear and science experiments for the six astronauts living at the orbiting space station.

"Congratulations Dragon on a successful journey from Earth and welcome aboard," said Pesquet.

The cargo ship was officially berthed to the space station at 8:12 am (1312 GMT), and astronauts will begin unpacking it later Thursday, SpaceX said on Twitter.

The cargo launched into space Sunday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marking SpaceX's 10th resupply mission under a contract with NASA.

SpaceX is currently working on another version of the Dragon that aims to ferry people to space as early as 2018.

Since the US space shuttle program ended in 2011, the world's astronauts have paid Russia to ride to the space station aboard the Soyuz capsules. The price tag is currently $82 million per seat.

Astronauts will be busy unloading goods again tomorrow, with a second shipment of supplies arriving Friday morning aboard the Russian Progress cargo carrier at 0834 GMT.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad
 Miami (AFP) Feb 19, 2017
 SpaceX on Sunday blasted off its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the unmanned Dragon cargo ship, packed with food and supplies for the six astronauts living at the International Space Station. The white rocket soared into the cloudy, gray skies over Cape Canaveral, Florida at 9:38 am (1438 GMT). The mission was the first to take off from NASA's historic launchpad 39A, the origin of the pioneeri ... read more

ROCKET SCIENCE
Russia to carry out tourist flights around Moon by 2022

 Study: People don't want their future revealed

 Art and space enter a new dimension

 NASA selects proposals for first-ever Space Technology Research Institutes
ROCKET SCIENCE
Russian Aviation Company S7 Group restructures

 Russia successfully launches space freighter after crash

 Energia to make 2 modifications of Federatsiya spaceship

 SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad
ROCKET SCIENCE
Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars

 Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years
ROCKET SCIENCE
China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory
ROCKET SCIENCE
ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data

 Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies
ROCKET SCIENCE
ESA's six-legged Suntracker flying on a Dragon

 When ultrafast laser pulse meets magnetic materials

 Sky and Space signs agreement with US Department of Defence

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration
ROCKET SCIENCE
Hunting for runaway worlds

 Prediction: More gas-giants will be found orbiting Sun-like stars

 From Rocks, Evidence of a 'Chaotic Solar System'

 Ultracool Dwarf and the Seven Planets
ROCKET SCIENCE
Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement