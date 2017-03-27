South Korea looks to Southeast Asia to sell training aircraft

|
by Elizabeth Shim
Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017
The capabilities of a South Korea-developed advanced training aircraft were demonstrated in Malaysia last week.
The T-50B trainer was being promoted at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in an air show featuring the South Korea air force's aerobatic team, the Black Eagles, according to South Korea's air force and defense industries.
The move is part of a push by Korea Aerospace Industries to promote the aircraft to interested Southeast Asian countries, South Korean newspaper Segye Ilbo reported Monday.
The South Korean government and private firms jointly own Korea Aerospace Industries.
Of the 56 T-50 aircraft exported from South Korea, 16 were delivered to Indonesia, 12 to the Philippines and 4 to Thailand.
Indonesia also deployed 17 KT-1 basic trainer aircraft in 2001.
KAI KT-1 Woongbi, a single-engine turboprop, was the first South Korea-made aircraft to be developed.
Indonesia is also jointly developing the KF-X fighter aircraft with South Korea, and opened a program management office in February.
In January, the Philippines deployed the light attack aircraft FA-50, a combat variant of the KAI T-50 Golden Eagle, to attack the base of a militant Islamic group, according to the South Korean press report.
The Segye Ilbo also reported the Aermacchi MB-339CM, an Italian military trainer and light attack aircraft, is being deployed in Malaysia but is becoming obsolete.
The Malaysian government is seeking a replacement, a South Korean defense industrial official said.
Washington (AFP) March 27, 2017
