Singapore's air force upgrading Apache warfare systems



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 20, 2017



Singapore's Ministry of Defense announced plans to upgrade mission capabilities for its AH-64D Apache helicopters on Thursday.

The program, announced in a response to media queries, aims to equip the country's existing Apache rotorcraft with enhanced Helicopter Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems and updated satellite communication solutions.

"[Singapore's defense ministry] has always taken a rigorous and prudent approach in planning for our defence needs and will equip sufficient helicopters to meet Singapore's defense requirements," the ministry's statement read.

Singapore's government adds the upgrade program is expected to be complete within the next few years, but did not disclose an official date.

The AH-64 Apache is a Boeing-built multirole attack helicopter primarily used by the U.S. Army. Other prominent customers include armed forces in Japan, South Korea, Israel, Greece, Britain and others.

