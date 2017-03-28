Simulator for F-35 naval test pilots ready to use

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
An F-35 flight simulator from BAE Systems is ready for use by pilots in preparation for flight trials on Britain's new Queen Elizabeth-Class aircraft carrier.
BAE Systems said the refurbished simulator comprises a cockpit moved by an electronic motion platform and a full representation of the ship's flying control tower, where a Landing Signal Officer on board the carrier will control aviation operations.
The simulator, operating at a special-built facility, provides a 360-degree immersive experience for pilots to fly the jet to and from the UK carrier in a range of difficult sea and weather conditions.
Maneuvers practiced include ski jump short take-offs and vertical landings that use both the vertical thrust from the jet engine and aerodynamic lift from the wings.
British and U.S. military test pilots who have experience of flying F-35s from U.S. Navy carriers will train with the system in advance of the British carrier becoming available next year.
"The immersive experience is as near to the real thing as possible," Peter 'Wizzer' Wilson, BAE Systems' test pilot for the short take-off and vertical landing variant on the F-35 program, said in a press release. "The data will show us exactly what will happen when F-35 pilots fly to and from the Queen Elizabeth carriers.
"The trials we can run through the simulator are far more extensive than what we will do in the actual flight trials because we can run and re-run each trial until we have all the data we need. The simulator provides greater cost efficiency for the overall program and is extremely important to the success of the first flight trials."
The previous version of the simulator was built in the 1980s for the Harrier jump-jet and the Hawk advanced jet trainer, and was later converted for the F-35.
Terma, Northrop Grumman sign MOU for F-35 components
The MOU, signed Tuesday by representatives of both companies, says that Northrop Grumman will offer Terma the opportunity for continued F-35 component work for the F-35 beyond Low Rate Initial Production Lot 11 work.
"The agreement we signed today is strong evidence of Terma's present and future position on the F-35 program and it shows how collaboration can benefit Terma, Danish Industry, and the F-35 program as a whole," Terma President and Chief Executive Officer Jens Maaløe said in a press release. "Terma has established a solid and reliable technology base for our future involvement in the F-35 program beyond LRIP 11."
Terma currently has eight different production programs for advanced composite structural parts and electronic components for F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike fighter.
Terma has been working on the program since 2002 when Denmark joined the F-35 program as a partner country.
In 2012 the company signed a long-term agreement with Northrop Grumman to manufacture composite and bonded assembly parts for all three F-35 variants.
"We appreciate the expertise that Terma employees continue to deliver for the Northrop Grumman F-35 center fuselage program," said Northrop Grumman International Procurement Manager Saima Ahmad. "This agreement exhibits Northrop Grumman's confidence that Terma will continue to produce the highest quality parts for the best value."
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
Boeing has received a $59 million contract modification to continue its production for the U.S. Air Force's KC-46 tanker aircraft. Under the modification, the company will provide interim contracting support, a temporary service conducted in lieu of organic capability for a predetermined time. The deal allows Boeing to defer investment in all or part of required support resources. ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement