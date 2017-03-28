Simulator for F-35 naval test pilots ready to use

Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017 - Belgium-based Esterline has been contracted by BAE Systems to deliver visual systems for Typhoon simulator training facilities.

The two visual systems are to be delivered to Britain's Royal Air Force by the end of this year and will provide pilots with high-performance, high-fidelity visual systems as they prepare for operational deployments around the world.

"The outstanding capability of the display system we have selected from Esterline was a key discriminator in awarding this contract and is vital in ensuring we deliver our training and support requirements to the Royal Air Force," Anthony Gregory, campaign delivery director at BAE Systems, said in a press release.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is an advanced, multi-role combat jet BAE is supporting for the British government, which is offering it to Belgium as part of the Air Combat Capability program.

Rockwell Collins tapped for aircraft detection system

Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017 - Rockwell Collins received a $142 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the procurement of the Tactical Combat Training System Increment II.

The system, also known as TCTS, is being designed to replace the Navy's current methods for tracking and detecting aircraft during tactical training exercises.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the new contract will result in environmental improvement for air combat training, range-less air combat and secure air-to-air and air-to-ground data links.

The agreement includes ground subsystems, remote range units and other capabilities for fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

Work will be performed at various locations in Iowa, Florida and Texas, and is expected to be complete by November 2022.

Rockwell Collins received $8.3 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, testing and evaluation funds at the time of the contact award, none of which is set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The project will be overseen by the Naval Air Warfare center in Orlando, Fla.

TCTS uses Global Positioning System capabilities to provide real-time tracking of allied aircraft during military training events. The system can follow planes at a range of up to approximately 350 nautical miles from any remote range unit.

The system can also be used in a range-less mode with no ground infrastructure.