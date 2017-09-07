Ship exhaust helps grow bigger ocean thunderstorms

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017
The fumes emitted by the engines of large cargo ships and tankers are encouraging bigger, more intense oceanic thunder storms.
When researchers mapped and analyzed global storm patterns, they found the largest storms tended to form above two the busiest shipping channels.
Further analysis showed lightening strikes are twice as likely to occur above shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea than above nearby ocean water with similar climates.
The results of the analysis were accepted were published today in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
"It's one of the clearest examples of how humans are actually changing the intensity of storm processes on Earth through the emission of particulates from combustion," said Joel Thornton, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington in Seattle, said in a news release.
"It is the first time we have, literally, a smoking gun, showing over pristine ocean areas that the lightning amount is more than doubling," added Daniel Rosenfeld, an atmospheric scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Just like cars in congested cities, ship exhaust releases aerosols that can form smog and haze. The tiny particulates serve as cloud-forming nuclei around which water vapor can condense and cling to.
The higher concentration of aerosols above shipping lanes allows water vapor to form a great number of tiny droplets. These lighter clouds can rise higher than clouds with fewer, larger droplets. Thus, a greater number of storm clouds above shipping lanes reach the freezing point, seeding the storm clouds with tiny ice droplets and increasing the prevalence of lightening.
"I think it's a really exciting study because it's the most solid evidence I've seen that aerosol emissions can affect deep convective clouds and intensify them and increase their electrification," said Steven Sherwood, an atmospheric scientist at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.
Sapporo, Japan (SPX) Sep 07, 2017
Researchers have found evidence that near-ground biogenic emissions of organics suppress cloud formation in cool-temperate forests in autumn, providing clues to how global warming will affect cloud formation and the overall climate. Submicron atmospheric aerosols, although they are not so visible, play a pivotal role in the climate system. They cause temperature variations by scattering or ... read more
Related Links
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement