Serbia to receive MiG-29 fighters from Russia



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017



Serbia is to soon receive six Mikoyan MiG-29 jets from Russia as a gift, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said.

Vucic made the comment after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who personally approved the transfer, Tass {link: "http://tass.com/defense/937813",nw} reported.

"President Putin will sign a decree in the coming days to transfer the planes to us," Vucic said. "Then, technical issues will have to be tackled: how to transport the planes, whether they should be disassembled into parts or one of the countries will provide its airspace for their flight. Of course, we favor the latter option because this is faster.

"Putin personally approved all that we had talked with [Russian Defense Minister] Sergei Shoigu on 30 T-72S tanks, 30 BRDM-2s and six MiG-29 planes."

Serbia is to receive six MiG-29 fighter jets, 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 reconnaissance and patrol combat vehicles from Russia for free. Serbia, however, will pay as much as about $249.8 million for the aircrafts' upgrading.

The MiG-29 is designated the Fulcrum by NATO and first came into service in 1982.

Serbia and Russia are also holding talks on Russian Buk-M1 and Buk-M2 short-range anti-aircraft missile systems and the Tunguska air defense missile/gun complex.

Serbia is to receive another eight MiG-29 fighters and two battalions of Buk surface-to-air missile complexes from Belarus on the condition that Belgrade pays for their repairs and upgrade.

