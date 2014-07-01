Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Sentinel-2 teams prepare for space
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Feb 17, 2017


Sentinel-2 carries a high-resolution multispectral optical imager to monitor changes in vegetation for Europe's environmental monitoring Copernicus programme. This mission offers key information to optimise crop yield, thereby helping to improve food security. Data can be used to measure leaf area index, leaf chlorophyll and leaf water content to monitor plant growth, which is particularly important during the growing season. It will be used to generate land-cover maps, to track changes in the way land is being used and to monitor the world's forests. In addition, Sentinel-2 provides information on pollution in lakes and coastal waters. Images of floods, volcanic eruptions and landslides are also offered to help respond to disasters and for humanitarian relief efforts. Image courtesy ESA/ATG medialab. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Going to space is never routine, and Sentinel-2 mission controllers are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for the critical days following next month's liftoff. Launched in 2015, ESA's Sentinel-2 mission is using the first of two near-identical 'colour-vision' satellites to deliver sophisticated information that is central to Europe's Copernicus programme.

Now, the Sentinel-2A craft is about to be joined by its twin, Sentinel-2B, which will complete the pairing that will cover all Earth's land surfaces, large islands, and inland and coastal waters every five days.

Sentinel-2B will be lofted into orbit by a Vega rocket from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET) on 7 March, and teams at ESA's mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, will be watching closely.

This will be the fifth Sentinel satellite that goes into space under ESA control.

"About an hour after liftoff, we'll receive the satellite's first signals just as it separates from the rocket's upper stage. It will then unfold its solar panel and orient itself in space," says Franco Marchese, the Sentinel-2A operations manager.

"For us, this marks the start of the crucial early orbit phase when we work around the clock to establish a two-way data link, and begin switching on and verifying the critical systems.

"We ensure the satellite is healthy and in a stable configuration in preparation for the first steps towards normal operations."

Controlling around the clock
 These first three days include unlocking the camera cover and configuring the satellite ready to perform manoeuvres.

But going to space is never routine and even with 19 months' experience flying the first satellite, teams in Darmstadt have been conducting months-long simulation training to ensure everyone is ready for the planned entry into orbit and any possible problems.

"While we expect everything to go as planned, there are some things that can't be predicted," says Michelle Collins, Sentinel-2B operations manager.

"There could be a failure in hardware or a system on the satellite or on the ground. One of the ground tracking stations might unexpectedly go offline, or it may suddenly become necessary to avoid a piece of space debris.

"So, we have to be prepared, and work together closely as a team."

In April 2014, Sentinel-1A was forced to avoid some space junk just hours after launch.

Training a team of teams
 For launch and the early days in orbit, the engineers working directly on Sentinel-2 will be augmented by an extended 'team of teams'.

This comprises experts from flight dynamics, ground stations, software systems and other specialist areas from the mission control centre, as well as a support team of Industry experts who built the satellite and the ESA engineers who designed and procured it.

Each has a valuable role, helping to ensure things go smoothly.

"By launch, we will have conducted 16 simulation sessions, culminating with a launch countdown dress rehearsal," says flight director Pier Paolo Emanuelli.

"In the dress rehearsal, we'll connect to the satellite at the launch site and to the ground stations, and perform our countdown activities. Only the launch itself is simulated - even the unsocial early-morning launch time will be used.

"We've ensured that the simulations cover not only the normal sequence of events but also how to react to unexpected events. Teams are definitely ready to go.

"Many teams at our centre in Darmstadt as well as across ESA, the EU and our partners in industry and at Arianespace have put a lot of excellent work into ensuring Sentinel-2B will be ready," says Rolf Densing, ESA Director of Operations.

"This will be the fifth Sentinel satellite entrusted to ESA for care in the critical postlaunch period and the fourth that we'll operate in routine flight. We're ready and looking forward to an excellent launch."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Sentinel-2 at ESA
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
EARTH OBSERVATION
Blue jets studied from Space Station
 Paris (ESA) Feb 10, 2017
 For years, their existence has been debated: elusive electrical discharges in the upper atmosphere that sport names such as red sprites, blue jets, pixies and elves. Reported by pilots, they are difficult to study as they occur above thunderstorms. ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen during his mission on the International Space Station in 2015 was asked to take pictures over thunderstorms with ... read more

EARTH OBSERVATION
Progress Underway for First Commercial Airlock on Space Station

 A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps

 The Outer Space Treaty has been remarkably successful - but is it fit for the modern age?

 Full Braking at Alpha Centauri
EARTH OBSERVATION
India to launch record 104 satellites next week

 Commercial Launch of Proton-M Carrier Rocket Planned For Early April - Roscosmos

 ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall
EARTH OBSERVATION
ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse

 Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter plays crucial role in search for landing sites

 Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars

 UAE Aims to Launch Its First Ever Mars Mission in 2020
EARTH OBSERVATION
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 An exciting year in space for Intelsat

 Iridium Adds Eighth Launch with SpaceX for Satellite Rideshare

 Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival
EARTH OBSERVATION
Cooling roofs and other structures with no energy

 Scientists predicted new high-energy compounds

 A new sensitive and stable self-powered photodetector

 Meta-lenses bring benchtop performance to small, hand-held spectrometer
EARTH OBSERVATION
Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows

 NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones

 Santa Fe Institute researchers look for life's lower limits

 Dedicated Planet Imager Opens Its Eyes to Other Worlds
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement