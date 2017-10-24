Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ICE WORLD
Scientists surprised to find jellyfish under Arctic sea ice
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Oct 24, 2017


When researchers drilled into the Arctic sea and plunged a camera into the Chukchi Sea, they were surprised to find adult Chrysaora melanaster jellyfish floating by.

Until now, scientists assumed jellyfish only survived the winter in the form of polyps, small masses that bind to rocks and release tiny baby jellyfish each spring.

Scientists detailed their collection of underwater videos in a new paper on the Arctic jellyfish, published this week in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.

"One reason we were interested was, first of all, we saw them, and it was kind of weird," Andy Juhl, a marine biologist at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, said in a news release.

Studying marine relief in the Chukchi Sea during the harsh Arctic winters isn't easy. For the past several years, Juhl and his colleagues have snowmobiled several miles across the sea ice and drilled a hole through which they deploy a small underwater vehicle equipped with a camera.

"The whole study is based on videos we made over several years," Juhl said.

The footage features the animals' foot-long-plus tentacles, but Juhl isn't sure whether the tentacles sting.

"I don't know," he said. "There aren't that many people around there swimming to find out."

The videos' content may explain why commercial pollock fishermen in the nearby Bering Sea often find their nets fouled by a barrage of jellyfish. Pollock is used to make fish sticks, fish patties, imitation crab meat and other fish products.

Every few years, the jellyfish population seems to peak, clogging fishing rigs. The problem tends to crescendo and dissipate, and scientists suggest their research may help explain the factors driving these population cycles.

As to why the jellyfish are congregating beneath Arctic sea ice, scientists hypothesize that the icy ceiling shelters the creatures from strong winter storms and that the colder water temperatures slow their metabolism, helping them subsist off smaller amounts of food.

"Life under sea ice is like living in a refrigerator -- everything slows down," Juhl said.

Elsewhere, warming water temperatures are allowing select species of resilient jellyfish to dominate ecosystems, but shrinking sea ice in the Arctic could see Chrysaora melanaster dwindle.

ICE WORLD
The melting ice makes the sea around Greenland less saline
 Aarhus, Denmark (SPX) Oct 16, 2017
 For the first time, ocean data from Northeast Greenland reveals the long-term impact of the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. The observed increase in freshwater content will affect the conditions in all Greenland fjords and may ultimately affect the global ocean currents that keep Europe warm. Today, researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark present a 13-year long time series of dat ... read more
Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
Plants and psychological well-being in space

 Russia's space agency says glitch in manned Soyuz landing

 Russia launches cargo ship to space station

 Roscosmos: International Space Exploration to Continue Despite Geopolitical Situation
ICE WORLD
ESA role in Europe's first all-electric telecom satellite

 Lockheed Martin Launches Second Cycle of 'Girls' Rocketry Challenge' in Japan

 First Four Space Launch System Flight Engines Ready To Rumble

 Rocket motor for Ariane 6 and Vega-C is cast for testing
ICE WORLD
Solar eruptions could electrify Martian moons

 MAVEN finds Mars has a twisted tail

 A mission to Mars could make its own oxygen thanks to plasma technology

 Study shows how water could have flowed on 'cold and icy' ancient Mars
ICE WORLD
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
ICE WORLD
Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit

 Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies

 SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network

 Lockheed Martin Completes First Flexible Solar Array for LM 2100 Satellite
ICE WORLD
The drop that's good to the very end

 Study shows how rough microparticles can cause big problems

 Chemical treatment improves quantum dot lasers

 Missing link between new topological phases of matter discovered
ICE WORLD
New NASA study improves search for habitable worlds

 A star that devoured its own planets

 Astronomers find potential solution into how planets form

 Giant Exoplanet Hunters: Look for Debris Disks
ICE WORLD
Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement