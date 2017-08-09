Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
Scientists find four Earth-like exoplanets orbiting closest sun-like star
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 9, 2017


file image

Scientists have found four Earth-like exoplanets orbiting a star system just 12 light-years away.

The four planets are the closest Earth-like worlds yet discovered. And at just 1.7 Earth masses, they're also the smallest nearby Earth-like planets.

Astronomers detected the presence of the four exoplanets by analyzing slight wobbles in the movement of tau Ceti, the closest known sun-like star. Tau Ceti's wobbles are incredibly subtle, and required instruments capable of measuring deviations as small as 30 centimeters per second.

"We are now finally crossing a threshold where, through very sophisticated modeling of large combined data sets from multiple independent observers, we can disentangle the noise due to stellar surface activity from the very tiny signals generated by the gravitational tugs from Earth-sized orbiting planets," Steven Vogt, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said in a news release.

With technology improving, scientists think they're close to detecting even more subtle deviations, which would allow astronomers to identify Earth analogs orbiting nearby.

Researchers believe the outer two or the four newly discovered worlds feature habitable conditions. However, a dense debris disk surrounding tau Ceti likely sees the four planets constantly bombarded by asteroids.

The latest analysis -- detailed this week in the online journal arXiv -- builds on previous efforts by the UCSC team to disentangle stellar surface activity from gravitational anomalies.

Improvements in the group's algorithm allowed astronomers to rule out two exoplanet candidates identified in 2013.

"But no matter how we look at the star, there seem to be at least four rocky planets orbiting it," said Mikko Tuomi, an astronomer at the University of Hertfordshire in England. "We are slowly learning to tell the difference between wobbles caused by planets and those caused by stellar active surface. This enabled us to essentially verify the existence of the two outer, potentially habitable planets in the system."

EXO WORLDS
Hubble detects exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere
 Exeter UK (SPX) Aug 03, 2017
 Scientists have found the strongest evidence to date for a stratosphere on an enormous planet outside our solar system, with an atmosphere hot enough to boil iron. An international team of researchers, led by the University of Exeter, made the new discovery by observing glowing water molecules in the atmosphere of the exoplanet WASP-121b with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. In order t ... read more
Related Links
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
A look inside the Space Station's experimental BEAM module

 Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void
EXO WORLDS
Space Launch System Solid Rocket Boosters 'on Target' for First Flight

 Dragon to be packed with new experiments for International Space Station

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 NASA taps BWXT for reactor design for future Mars missions
EXO WORLDS
Five Years Ago and 154 Million Miles Away: Touchdown!

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction
EXO WORLDS
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
EXO WORLDS
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia

 UK space companies to develop international partnerships
EXO WORLDS
BAE Systems reveals iMOTR radar system

 Lockheed to intro radar demonstrator prototype

 Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions
EXO WORLDS
Unexpected life found at bottom of High Arctic lakes

 NASA hiring a planetary protection officer to guard against alien invaders

 Researchers detect exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere

 Hubble detects exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere
EXO WORLDS
Twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune

 Jovian storm looms large in the Jupiter's High North

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement