SES and Intersat to provide internet connectivity across Africa



by Staff Writers



Luxembourg (SPX) Mar 23, 2017



SES and Intersat have signed a multi-year agreement to deliver internet services across Africa. Intersat, one of the largest providers of internet solutions on the African continent, will be providing broadband connectivity to businesses and consumers via SES's NSS-12 satellite, located at 57 degrees East.

The latest agreement with SES includes a new C-band capacity lease, infrastructure services out of the SES Betzdorf teleport and a renewal of upgraded Ku-band capacity out of the SES Djibouti Teleport.

Intersat will also use the SES Enterprise+ Broadband service to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity across Africa, serving industries such as banking, corporate customers, and internet service providers.

Launched in 2015, SES's Enterprise+ is a managed, ready-to-deploy, customised satellite connectivity solution providing carrier grade services and allowing a wide range of applications including connectivity for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Virtual Private Networks (VPN), Voice over IP (VoIP) services, remote data traffic and video multi-casting.

"As demand for connectivity grows beyond big cities, communities need faster, more reliable broadband to support business growth, as well as healthcare and educational services.

"Our partnership with SES will further strengthen our collective ability to deliver this connectivity," said Hanif Kassam, Executive Director at Intersat.

"With the new and upgraded capacity and customised connectivity platform on NSS-12, combined with an extensive teleport infrastructure, we will be able to offer truly differentiated services to our customers."

"We have been in partnership with Intersat for many years in various markets and sectors.

"The new agreement reaffirms how SES satellites' comprehensive coverage and SES's competitively priced flexible connectivity platform with a 'plug 'n' play' offering has enabled Intersat to expand their reach across East Africa," said Ferdinand Kayser, Chief Commercial Officer at SES.

