Russian sanctions won't affect cooperation in space



by Staff Writers



Washington (Sputnik) Jul 25, 2017



US anti-Russian sanctions should not affect the work of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and damage bilateral cooperation in space, the bill published on the website of the US Congress on Saturday said.

"This Act and the amendments made by this Act shall not apply with respect to activities of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration," the bill, which will be put to a vote in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, said.

"Nothing in this Act or the amendments made by this Act shall be construed to authorize the imposition of any sanction or other condition, limitation, restriction, or prohibition, that directly or indirectly impedes the supply by any entity of the Russian Federation of any product or service, or the procurement of such product or service by any contractor or subcontractor of the United States or any other entity, relating to or in connection with any space launch conducted for - (1) the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; or (2) any other non-Department of Defense customer," the bill continued.

Source: Sputnik News

