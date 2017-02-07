Russian Space Agency Develops Program to Improve Carrier Rocket Assembly Quality

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 07, 2017
Russia's Roscosmos has developed a special program to improve the Soyuz carrier rockets' quality amid an accident with the Progress cargo spacecraft two months ago. Russia's state space agency Roscosmos chief said Friday the agency has developed a special program to improve the assembly quality of Soyuz carrier rockets in wake of an accident with the Progress cargo spacecraft two months ago.
"A special program has been developed, which has been perfected with our colleagues, and we understood its necessity," head of Roscosmos Igor Komarov told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.
Komarov said the program relies on inspections and the likely causes of the December 1 Progress accident in south Siberia.
"This applies to welds, pyrotechnic fasteners, oxidizer pumps and the assembly of all engine components," he said.
The Progress MS-04 space freighter burned up in the atmosphere and its debris fell in Tuva Republic after a faulty launch on board a Soyuz-U carrier rocket on December 1.
Roscosmos said last month a ruptured oxidant tank on the third stage of the Soyuz-M most likely caused the accident.
Source: Sputnik News
Related Links
Roscosmos
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement