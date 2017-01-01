Russia to double number of space launches in 2017

|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 01, 2017
Director-General Igor Komarov said that Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos plans to launch twice as many rockets into space in 2017 as in the outgoing year.
"The launch program for the next year comes with a considerable increase [in space launches]. Next year, we will effectively see the number of launches double," Komarov announced.
The first launches of 2017 are scheduled for January at Kazakhstan's Baikonur and Guiana space ports. The new Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia will enter the active phase of operation in February, with the Vostochny space port about to be completed.
"The creation of a super heavy rocket with a launching pad will require 1.5 trillion rubles [$24 billion]," Ivanov said at a conference.
In August, head of Russia's Energia space corporation Director General Vladimir Solntsev announced that Roscosmos started work on designing a new super-heavy launch vehicle.
The new carrier rocket would allow Russia to launch a manned spaceflight to explore the deep space as part of the 2016-2025 federal space program.
