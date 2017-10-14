Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Russia launches cargo ship to space station
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Oct 14, 2017


Russia on Saturday launched an unmanned Progress space freighter carrying supplies to the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz 2.1a rocket carrying the ship successfully reached orbit eight minutes after taking off at 11:47am Moscow time (0847 GMT), a Russian space agency commentator said in the live feed from mission control.

The event was pushed back by two days from October 12 after an automatic shutoff of the launch one minute before liftoff, with a commission still figuring out the reasons.

The Progress MS-07 is carrying over two tonnes of various cargo including fuel, station supplies and personal items for the international crew of six currently in orbit.

The all-male crew includes Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Sergey Ryazansky, as well as Italian Paolo Nespoli and Americans Joseph Acaba, Mark Vande Hei and commander Randolph Bresnik.

The cargo ship is expected to reach the space station on October 16 at 1109 GMT and will be automatically docked.

Cargo ships are later filled with trash before they are undocked and burn up in the atmosphere as they orbit back to Earth.

US spacewalkers install 'new eyes' at space station
 Miami (AFP) Oct 10, 2017
 Two US astronauts installed a high-definition video camera at the International Space Station Tuesday and made more progress on repairs to the lab's robotic arm, NASA said. NASA spokesman Rob Navias described the camera equipment as offering "new eyes" to the orbiting outpost, as live video showed astronaut Randy Bresnik in sharp detail, floating in his white spacesuit. The previous came
