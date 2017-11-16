Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ROCKET SCIENCE
Baikonur for Russia, Kazakhstan offers UAE Baikonur for launches
 by Staff Writers
 Dubai (Sputnik) Nov 16, 2017


File image

United Arab Emirates Space Agency and Russia's space corporation Roscosmos plan to create a joint technical committee for the implementation of space projects.

Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov told Sputnik that Russia's space corporation Roscosmos and its Kazakh colleagues have offered the United Arab Emirates Space Agency use of the Baikonur space center for launch services. Additionally, he proposed that the countries work together to develop ground infrastructure, prepare experts for space travel and establish technology parks.

Earlier it was reported that during the International Congress of Astronautics, representatives of the UAE discussed the possibility of cooperation in the training of cosmonauts with Roscosmos, in order to send them to the ISS aboard Soyuz spacecrafts.

Currently, the UAE is choosing between the cosmonaut training centers in the US, EU and Russia. "We are discussing this issue with everyone, but would prefer to train future cosmonauts in Russia, since they use Russian spacecraft," director general of the UAE Space Agency said earlier.

Roscosmos considers it possible to send the first astronauts from the United Arab Emirates to the International Space Station in either 2021 or 2022, Igor Komarov added.

Also, he noted that Russia's space corporation is planning to send a three-member crew to the Russian segment of the International Space Station.

"The decrease in crew members was a temporary step. Next year module launches will begin and of course a full crew is needed to prepare the modules for work. So starting from next wear we will transition to a full crew," Komarov said.

Source: Sputnik News

ROCKET SCIENCE
Orbital ATK launches eighth cargo mission to space
 Washington DC (AFP) Nov 12, 2017
 An unmanned cargo ship packed with 7,400 pounds (3,350 kilograms) of food and supplies for the astronauts living at the International Space Station blasted off Sunday from Wallops Island, Virginia. Orbital ATK's barrel-shaped Cygnus cargo ship launched atop an Antares rocket at 7:19 am (1219 GMT), a day after a last-second delay due to an unexpected aircraft in the area. "Five, four, ... read more
Related Links
 United Arab Emirates Space Agency
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA Moves Up Critical Crew Safety Launch Abort Test

 NanoRacks launches Full External Cygnus Deployer on OA-8 to ISS

 Robotic arm reaches out and grapples Cygnus

 Colossal SoftBank fund could shake up tech world
ROCKET SCIENCE
Orbital ATK launches eighth cargo mission to space

 The state of commercial spaceports in 2017

 Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco

 Orbital ATK Successfully Tests First Motor Case for Next Generation Launch Vehicle
ROCKET SCIENCE
Mars 2020 Mission performs first supersonic parachute test

 New partnership on Mars drone applications research

 Powering up NASA's human reach for the Red Planet

 NASA Opens $2 Million Third Phase of 3D-Printed Habitat Competition
ROCKET SCIENCE
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
ROCKET SCIENCE
Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president
ROCKET SCIENCE
Leonardo tapped by British Royal Air Force for radar testing equipment

 A new way to mix oil and water

 Building better silk

 Plasma from lasers can shed light on cosmic rays, solar eruptions
ROCKET SCIENCE
Astronomers See Moving Shadows Around Planet-Forming Star

 NASA plans mission to study why planets lose their atmospheres

 Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet
ROCKET SCIENCE
Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement