Rockwell Collins receives E-2D trainer contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 15, 2017
Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions has received a $34 million contract for the procurement of one E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Tactics Trainer.
The trainer will support E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training Systems III program. The contract provides for aircraft-to-simulator concurrency updates, engineering changes and retrofitting for other Hawkeye training systems,and testing of third-party software. It also provides training and addresses obsolescence issues with other training systems.
Work will be conducted in Point Mugu, Calif., and is expected to be completed by August 2020. Fiscal 2016 Navy aircraft procurement funds of $34 million will be obligated at the time of award, with no funds expiring at the end of the fiscal year. The contract award was non-competitive.
The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is the latest variant of the Navy's carrier-based radar and command-and-control plane. It is designed to extend sensor coverage and facilitate coordination with other planes at long ranges.
It has 360-degree long-range radar that is effective over open sea, shoreline and land. It is designed to detect, track and identify air and surface targets, provide friend or foe identification, and employs electronic surveillance systems.
The system is capable of coordinating multiple strike, air support, reconnaissance and interdiction missions while relaying information back to the carrier battle group using networked data-links. The Hawkeye has been in use, with upgrades, since 1964.
Washington (AFP) June 12, 2017
The US Air Force has temporarily grounded dozens of F-35 stealth fighters while it investigates an oxygen supply issue aboard the expensive planes, officials said Monday. The 56th Fighter Wing of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona "will continue their pause in local F-35A flying to coordinate analysis and communication between pilots, maintainers, medical professionals and a team of military and i ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement