Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Research journey to the center of the Earth
 by Staff Writers
 Sendai, Japan (SPX) Feb 01, 2017


The solid inner core of the Earth and its possible light elements are shown. Image courtesy Tatsuya Sakamaki.

Researchers in Japan say they may be one step closer to solving the mystery at the core of the Earth.

It has long been established that approximately 85 percent of the Earth's core is made of iron, while nickel makes up an additional 10 percent. Details of the final 5 percent - believed to be some amount of light elements - has, until now, eluded scientists.

According to the Japanese research team, which includes Dr. Tatsuya Sakamaki and Prof. Eiji Ohtani from Tohoku University's Graduate School of Science, new experiments show that possible candidates for the light elements are hydrogen, silicon and sulfur.

Experiments have consisted of building model cores containing different materials, and subjecting them to heat of up to 6,000C and pressure 3.6 million times that at the surface of the planet. The researchers then measured the density and sound velocity, and concluded that the physical properties of the iron-alloy with those three elements are consistent with seismological observations in the real core.

The core, which is the deepest region of the Earth, is composed of a liquid outer core (2900~5100 km in depth) and solid inner core (5100~6400 km in depth). The core is one of the most important "final frontiers" for scientists looking to understand the history of Earth, and the conditions during its formation 4.5 billion years ago.

This study was initially published in "Science Advances" by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) on Feb. 26, 2016. More recently, the team gave a presentation at a meeting of the American Geophysical Union in San Francisco in Dec. 2016.

Research paper


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Tohoku University
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
EARTH OBSERVATION
Wind satellite heads for final testing
 Paris (ESA) Jan 31, 2017
 The road to realising ESA's Aeolus mission may have been long and bumpy, but developing novel space technology is, by its very nature, challenging. With the satellite now equipped with its revolutionary instrument, the path ahead is much smoother as it heads to France to begin the last round of tests before being shipped to the launch site at the end of the year. Aeolus carries one of the ... read more

EARTH OBSERVATION
Full Braking at Alpha Centauri

 New Era of Space Travel: Private Station May Replace ISS by Late 2020

 The Outer Space Treaty has been remarkably successful - but is it fit for the modern age?

 Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft to reenter January 31
EARTH OBSERVATION
ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII

 NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan night

 SmallGEO's first flight reaches orbit

 Russia to check space flight engines over faulty parts
EARTH OBSERVATION
Meteorite reveals 2 billion years of volcanic activity on Mars

 Opportunity marks 13 years of ground operations on Mars

 Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars
EARTH OBSERVATION
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
EARTH OBSERVATION
Iridium Adds Eighth Launch with SpaceX for Satellite Rideshare

 Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival

 ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA's New Shape-Shifting Radiator Inspired by Origami

 Space Traffic Management

 Japan 'space junk' collector in trouble

 Anatomy of a debris incident
EARTH OBSERVATION
New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 Dedicated Planet Imager Opens Its Eyes to Other Worlds

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet
EARTH OBSERVATION
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement