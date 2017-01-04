Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TECH SPACE
RADA contracted for high energy laser radars
 by Ryan Maass
 Netanya, Israel (UPI) Jan 4, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

RADA Electronic Industries has received an order to supply its Multi-mission Hemispheric Radar system to an undisclosed customer in Far East Asia.

While the company did not reveal any details about its client outside of its relative location, it did reveal the customer intends to procure the technology to support its High Energy Laser ground-based tactical weapon system.

The High Energy Laser, or HEL, is used to support a variety of military missions, and is designed to engage short-range threats and afford allied ground forces more maneuverability.

"We have developed the MHR to meet the highest requirements of tactical, land-based force protection solutions," RADA CEO Dov Sella said in a press release. "he high energy laser market is gradually being recognized as the weapon for the future, and we are very happy to be involved in a continuously growing number of such programs."

Sella went on to note the company is involved in about ten HEL development programs in the United States and Europe. The Multi-mission Hemispheric Radar is already integrated into U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps platforms.

The radar protects mobile forces using S-band, pulse Doppler active electronically scanned array technology to perform threat detection tasks.


Previous Report
TECH SPACE
Saab, UAE sign radar support deal
 Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Dec 29, 2016
 An airborne surveillance system of the United Arab Emirates is receiving maintenance and support services from Saab under a new two-year contract. The system operated by the UAE is comprised of Saab's airborne 340 Erieye radar, Saab 340 aircraft and ground equipment. The Erieye early warning and control radar system utilizes active electronically scanned array technology and prov ... read more

