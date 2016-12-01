Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Preparing for air traffic control via satellite
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Dec 23, 2016


An aircraft from the Netherlands Aerospace Centre carried a prototype Iris terminal connected to Inmarsat's next-generation SwiftBroadband-Safety satellite service. During four flights to different destinations in Europe, the connection between the aircraft and ground networks was tested extensively and air traffic control messages were exchanged. The trials were part of the public-private partnership between ESA and UK satellite operator Inmarsat to deliver high-capacity secure digital data links via satellite for air-ground communications for cockpit crews over European airspace under ESA's Iris Precursor programme. Image courtesy Inmarsat. For a larger version of this image please go here.

ESA recently completed its first flight trials using satellites to help bring Europe closer to its goal of modernising air traffic control. The trials are part of the public-private partnership between ESA and UK satellite operator Inmarsat to deliver high-capacity secure digital data links via satellite for air-ground communications for cockpit crews over European airspace under ESA's Iris Precursor programme.

By 2019, Iris Precursor will provide air-ground communications for initial '4D' flight path control, pinpointing an aircraft in four dimensions: latitude, longitude, altitude and time. This will enable precise tracking of flights and more efficient management of traffic.

An aircraft from the Netherlands Aerospace Centre carried a prototype Iris terminal connected to Inmarsat's next-generation SwiftBroadband-Safety satellite service as it took off from Amsterdam.

During four flights to different destinations in Europe, the connection between the aircraft and ground networks was tested extensively and air traffic control messages were exchanged. The connection was maintained even when the aircraft switched satellite beams.

Captain Mary McMillan, Inmarsat's Vice President of Aviation Safety and Operational Services, said: "As air traffic volume continues to increase, the digitisation of the cockpit is one of the ways to alleviate current congestion on traditional radio frequencies and optimise European airspace.

"Using the power and security of satellite connectivity through Iris clearly changes the game in comparison to the ground technology in use today."

These flight trials complement a separate test flight by Airbus with Inmarsat and other partners in March this year, providing initial 4D flight path control and data link communication exchanges between the pilot and air traffic control.

At the end of next year, Inmarsat plans a second phase of flight trials to validate the Iris technology.

The next step is to use Iris on commercial flights in a real air traffic management environment.

"ESA's Iris programme is forging ahead as part of Europe's long-term goal to modernise air traffic control. A stepped approach and good collaboration between public and private partners is bringing excellent results," commented Magali Vaissiere, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications at ESA.

Iris is part ESA's collaboration with the Single European Sky effort of the European Commission, Eurocontrol, airport operators, air navigation providers and aerospace companies in a push to boost efficiency, capacity and performance of air traffic management worldwide.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Single European Sky effort
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
AEROSPACE
Leonardo-Finmeccanica flight testing new SW-4 Solo helicopter
 Rome (UPI) Dec 19, 2016
 Italy's Leonardo-Finmeccanica has begun flight testing of its SW-4 Solo remotely piloted helicopter to verify its operational characteristics and validate flight procedures The testing is being performed in collaboration with the DTA, or Distretto Tecnologico Aerospaziale Pugliese, and the Italian Civil Aviation Authority. The testing started late last week in Puglia, Italy, and will co ... read more

AEROSPACE
India achieves advances multiple space systems in 2016

 'Passengers' and the real-life science of deep space travel

 NASA Readies for Major Orion Milestones in 2017

 Spacewalk for Thomas Pesquet at ISS
AEROSPACE
United Launch Alliance launches EchoStar XIX satellite

 Preparing to Plug Into NASA SLS Fuel Tank

 Ultra-Cold Storage - Liquid Hydrogen may be Fuel of the Future

 NASA Engineers Test Combustion Chamber to Advance 3-D Printed Rocket Engine Design
AEROSPACE
Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'

 All eyes on Trump over Mars

 Opportunity performs several drives to ancient gully

 Full go-ahead for building ExoMars 2020
AEROSPACE
Chinese missile giant seeks 20% of a satellite market

 China-made satellites in high demand

 Space exploration plans unveiled

 China launches 4th data relay satellite
AEROSPACE
OneWeb announces key funding form SoftBank Group and other investors

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 Intel acquires ESA incubator company

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
AEROSPACE
Meet a 'Spacecraft Dressmaker'

 Mind-controlled toys: The next generation of Christmas presents?

 Purdue analyzes environmental impact of space-based ADS-B

 NASA Satellite Servicing Office Becomes a Projects Division
AEROSPACE
Astronomers discover dark past of planet-eating 'Death Star'

 Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 Are planets like those in 'Star Wars
AEROSPACE
Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'

 Juno Mission Prepares for December 11 Jupiter Flyby

 Research Offers Clues About the Timing of Jupiter's Formation

 New Perspective on How Pluto's "Icy Heart" Came to Be



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.