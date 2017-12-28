Poland approved for possible F-16 support package



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017



A purchase by Poland of follow-on support from the United States for F-16 fighter aircraft has won approval by the U.S. State Department.

The approval of the foreign military sale was conveyed to Congress earlier this week by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally," DSCA said in a press release. "This potential sale will continue the sustainment of Poland's F-16 capability."

Specifically, Poland has asked for support and sustainment services to include aircraft maintenance, system and overhauls and upgrades, engine support, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, and U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support.

The estimated value of the contract is $200 million.

"Contracts will be awarded when necessary to provide the defense articles ordered if items ordered are not available from U.S. stock or are to be purchased further in the future," DSCA said.

Potential prime contractors under the deal would be Harris Corporation, Boeing, UTC Aerospace Systems, ISR Systems, Lockheed Martin, Cubic Defense Applications, L-3 Communications, Exelis Electronic, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Honeywell, Booz Allen Hamilton and BAE Systems.

