Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACE TRAVEL
Plants and psychological well-being in space
 by Staff Writers
 Gainesville FL (SPX) Oct 20, 2017


The authors conclude that what applies to humans on Earth also applies to astronauts in space. Plants can help reduce both social and cognitive problems associated with space travel, and suggest that plants should be part of the design of future space missions for both nutritional - and psychological - reasons.

Where people will go in the cosmos, plants will go. That's the message of a paper entitled "Gardening for Therapeutic People-Plant Interactions during Long-Duration Space Missions" written by Raymond Odeh, and Charles L. Guy of the University of Florida (Gainesville) and published in the De Gruyter journal, Open Agriculture.

In the beginning of the space age, researchers sought to see if plants could survive in a zero-gravity atmosphere and scientific curiosity was the main driver of this research. However, the realization that it would be more cost effective and healthier to grow fresh fruits and vegetables on demand during a long space mission, rather than to rely on processed foods, also played a role.

Once it was established that plants could survive, more experiments were conducted to see if they could be used in other ways, such as for purifying the air inside a spacecraft since plants consume carbon dioxide and produce oxygen and clean the air of pollutants.

The paper reveals even more surprising results. Plants may also play a key role in maintaining the psychological well-being of space crews. The next frontier of space plant experimentation is to examine the psychological impact of plant life on astronauts.

Space travel can cause sleep disorders, a reduction in energy, inattentiveness and difficulty in problem-solving, and even memory loss. It can cause people to be more hostile, act more impulsively and, despite the danger and excitement, is sometimes boring. Any of these conditions and problems can lead to dangerous, if not tragic outcomes.

Odeh and Guy have written a review of the existing literature on plant-people interactions. On Earth, there are about 600 species of economically useful plants, and 7000 edible species in total. That number is dwarfed by the number of species that are used for gardening and landscaping - 28,000. These species have been taken all over the world and adapted to different climates. So clearly we get something from plants other than food and medicine, the question the paper seeks to answer is: what do we get, and how we can apply it to space travel?

Numerous studies show that gardening or even just the presence of plants has a positive psychological effect on people, making them happier and more social. Gardening helps people spend time with nature, relax and learn new skills. The research the authors have uncovered also shows that humans have a tendency to look for natural life, referred to as the Biophilia Hypothesis, which might help to explain why space travel can be so dangerous for the human psyche.

The authors conclude that what applies to humans on Earth also applies to astronauts in space. Plants can help reduce both social and cognitive problems associated with space travel, and suggest that plants should be part of the design of future space missions for both nutritional - and psychological - reasons.

Peggy Whitson, an astronaut aboard the ISS, confirms this: "It was surprising to me how great 6 soybean plants looked... I guess seeing something green for the first time in a month and a half had a real effect. From a psychological perspective, I think it's interesting that the reaction was as dramatic as it was... guess if we go to Mars, we need a garden!"

Dr. Raymond Wheeler, a senior scientist for NASA at the Kennedy Space Centre has this to say about the paper: "A review of this topic for space research is long overdue, and should provide a strong argument to systems analysts and biomedical researchers to look more closely at the "other" contributions of plants to exploration of space. I highly recommend this paper for anyone who has an interest in human space travel, and the notion of using plants for bioregenerative life support."

Research paper

SPACE TRAVEL
Supercontinuum lasers to inspire better beer, bread
 Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017
 For the first time, researchers have used a supercontinuum laser to analyze whole grains. The laser, powered by state-of-the-art photonic crystal fibers, could help food scientists bake better loafs and brew better beer. "The supercontinuum laser has made it possible to measure very small objects rapidly and with high energy," Tine Ringsted, a food scientist and postdoctoral researcher ... read more
Related Links
 De Gruyter Open
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Russia's space agency says glitch in manned Soyuz landing

 Russia launches cargo ship to space station

 Roscosmos: International Space Exploration to Continue Despite Geopolitical Situation

 US spacewalkers install 'new eyes' at space station
SPACE TRAVEL
First Four Space Launch System Flight Engines Ready To Rumble

 ESA role in Europe's first all-electric telecom satellite

 Rocket motor for Ariane 6 and Vega-C is cast for testing

 RS-25 Engines Ready for Maiden Flight of NASA's Space Launch System
SPACE TRAVEL
What NASA's simulated missions tell us about the need for Martian law

 Mimetic Martian water is highly pressurized, experiments show

 Debate over Mars exploration strategy heats up in astrobiology journal

 Webcam on Mars Express surveys high-altitude clouds
SPACE TRAVEL
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
SPACE TRAVEL
Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit

 Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies

 SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network

 Lockheed Martin Completes First Flexible Solar Array for LM 2100 Satellite
SPACE TRAVEL
Understanding rare earth emulsions

 Chemical treatment improves quantum dot lasers

 Missing link between new topological phases of matter discovered

 Space radiation won't stop NASA's human exploration
SPACE TRAVEL
Astronomers find potential solution into how planets form

 A star that devoured its own planets

 Giant Exoplanet Hunters: Look for Debris Disks

 Are Self-Replicating Starships Practical
SPACE TRAVEL
Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement