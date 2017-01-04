Pilatus supplying trainer aircraft to France, Jordan

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Stans, Switzerland (UPI) Jan 4, 2017
Pilatus Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. is to supply its PC-21 turboprop trainer planes to the air forces of France and Jordan.
The Swiss company said 17 planes were ordered recently by France. Jordan ordered two aircraft through a contract amendment, while QinetiQ, a British company that operates the Empire Test Pilots' School, ordered two PC-21s.
The three orders are worth more than $292.5 million.
"I am delighted we have finally won another European air force for our PC-21," said Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pilatus Oscar J. Schwenk. "An exceptionally rigorous selection process based on the strictest of criteria provides further proof that the PC-21 is the first choice worldwide for training military pilots."
The contract signed late last month by the French air force is with Babcock Mission Critical Services France, with Pilatus as a sub-contractor.
The Royal Jordanian Air Force had ordered Pilatus' PC-9M in August 2015, but switched to the PC-21 after re-evaluating their training aircraft requirement.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.