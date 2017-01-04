Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
Pilatus supplying trainer aircraft to France, Jordan
 by Richard Tomkins
 Stans, Switzerland (UPI) Jan 4, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Pilatus Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. is to supply its PC-21 turboprop trainer planes to the air forces of France and Jordan.

The Swiss company said 17 planes were ordered recently by France. Jordan ordered two aircraft through a contract amendment, while QinetiQ, a British company that operates the Empire Test Pilots' School, ordered two PC-21s.

The three orders are worth more than $292.5 million.

"I am delighted we have finally won another European air force for our PC-21," said Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pilatus Oscar J. Schwenk. "An exceptionally rigorous selection process based on the strictest of criteria provides further proof that the PC-21 is the first choice worldwide for training military pilots."

The contract signed late last month by the French air force is with Babcock Mission Critical Services France, with Pilatus as a sub-contractor.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force had ordered Pilatus' PC-9M in August 2015, but switched to the PC-21 after re-evaluating their training aircraft requirement.


