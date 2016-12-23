Patria delivers modernized F/A-18 to Finnish air force

|
by Richard Tomkins
Helsinki, Finland (UPI) Dec 23, 2016
Patria has completed the midlife upgrade of 62 F/A-18 Hornets for the Finnish air force.
The final plane to receive new hardware and system installations was delivered to the service earlier this month, Patria said.
"We are pleased to be able to hand over the last life-cycle upgraded aircraft on the original schedule and within budget," said said Harri Lampinen, head of Patria's Aircraft unit.
Patria began the MLU 2 modernization program in 2012. Initial upgrades -- the MLU I program -- were conducted between 2006 and 2010.
Additional details of the modernization were not disclosed.
Lockheed Martin to deliver targeting systems for Cobra helicopters
Under the contract, the company will support production efforts for the Navy as well as the government of Pakistan under the foreign military sales program.
The Target Sight System is a large-aperture mid-wave forward-looking infrared sensor designed to identify and designate targets at maximum weapon range. The U.S. Department of Defense says the capability enhances survivability and lethality for Cobra operators.
Work on the contract is set to be performed at Lockheed Martin's Florida facilities in Orlando and Ocala, and is expected to be complete by January 2022.
The agreement was not competitively procured, and includes options that can potentially raise its value to $284 million. $150 million in foreign military sales and procurement funding were obligated at the time of the award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Ind., is listed as the contracting activity.
