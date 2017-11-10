Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SOLAR SCIENCE
Parker Solar Probe Comes to NASA Goddard for Testing
 by Staff Writers
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Nov 10, 2017


Parker Solar Probe arrives at the integration and testing facility at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

On Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, NASA's Parker Solar Probe spacecraft arrived at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for environmental tests. During the spacecraft's stay at Goddard, engineers and technicians will simulate extreme temperatures and other physical stresses that the spacecraft will be subjected to during its historic mission to the Sun.

Before arriving at Goddard, Parker Solar Probe was at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, where it was designed and built.

Solar Probe Plus is scheduled to launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket with an upper stage from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The launch window opens for 20 days starting on July 31, 2018. Over 24 orbits, the mission will use seven flybys of Venus to reduce its distance from the sun. The closest three will be just 3.8 million miles from the surface of the star.

Scientists have long wanted to send a probe through the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, to better understand the solar wind and the material it carries into our solar system. The primary science goals for the Solar Probe Plus mission are to trace the flow of energy and understand the heating of the solar corona and to explore the physical mechanisms that accelerate the solar wind and energetic particles.

To meet those objectives, Solar Probe Plus will carry four instrument suites into the corona and study the solar wind and energetic particles as they blast off the surface of the star. These instruments will study magnetic fields, plasma, and energetic particles, and will image the solar wind.

The instruments are: the Fields Experiment from the University of California Space Sciences Laboratory, Berkeley, California; the Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun from the Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio; the Solar Wind Electrons Alphas and Protons Investigation from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and the Wide Field Imager for Solar Probe Plus from the Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C.

The spacecraft and instruments will be protected from the sun's heat by a 4.5-inch-thick carbon-composite shield. During the closest passes around the sun, temperatures outside the spacecraft will reach nearly 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Solar Probe Plus is part of NASA's Living With a Star Program to explore aspects of the connected sun-Earth system that directly affect life and society. LWS is managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

SOLAR SCIENCE
UK space science mission SMILE gets first round of funding
 London, UK (SPX) Nov 06, 2017
 UK teams will lead an international solar-terrestrial and space weather mission, taking on the development of a major science instrument thanks to funding from the UK Space Agency. The 3 million pounds will support academics working on SMILE (the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer), a European Space Agency (ESA) science mission, being delivered jointly with the Chinese Acade ... read more
Related Links
 Parker Solar Probe
 Solar Science News at SpaceDaily

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SOLAR SCIENCE
Brazil's tech junkies seek healing at digital detox clinic

 The road to Orion's launch

 NASA Completes Review of First SLS, Orion Deep Space Exploration Mission

 Science has more impact when researchers travel, collaborate
SOLAR SCIENCE
Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco

 Orbital ATK Successfully Tests First Motor Case for Next Generation Launch Vehicle

 Orbital ATK launches eighth cargo mission to space

 Russia embezzlement probe at rocket firm Soyuz
SOLAR SCIENCE
How long can microorganisms live on Mars

 NASA Opens $2 Million Third Phase of 3D-Printed Habitat Competition

 Insight will carry over two million names to Mars

 Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing
SOLAR SCIENCE
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
SOLAR SCIENCE
European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit
SOLAR SCIENCE
New insights into metamaterial magic

 Cancer cells destroyed with dinosaur extinction metal

 General Atomics awarded $8.8M contract for low power laser demonstrator

 Technique offers advance in testing micro-scale compressive strength of cement
SOLAR SCIENCE
Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets

 Atmospheric beacons guide NASA scientists in search for life
SOLAR SCIENCE
Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager

 Jupiter's X-ray auroras pulse independently



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement