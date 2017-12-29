Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EARTH OBSERVATION
OGC seeks public comment on CDB Multi-spectral Imagery Extension
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 30, 2017


The candidate OGC CDB Multi-spectral Imagery Extension Standard is available for review and comment here. Comments are due by 29 Dec 2017.

The "Multi-Spectral Imagery" extension defines how to encode and store reflected electromagnetic radiation from the infrared wavelengths into a CDB data store. This extension is limited to only adding this new data type and does not change any existing requirements or structure defined in the CDB standard. This extension also attempts to harmonize with the existing component selectors used in the CDB standard in the visual spectrum.

OGC's CDB standard defines datasets that represent the visual appearance of objects - from the terrain to buildings and trees - in the electromagnetic spectrum visible to the human eye. CDB also contains material datasets that can help create representations of other wavelengths that can be detected, such as passively emitted heat in the Mid- or Long-Wavelength Infrared (MWIR or LWIR) or reflected Radar (radio wavelengths).

Image sensors that can detect wavelengths between the visible spectrum and Mid-Wavelength Infrared - specifically Near Infrared (NIR) and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) - are becoming more prevalent, as is data on these wavelengths. The CDB Multi-spectral Imagery Extension seeks to enable the storage of this data in a CDB data store.

The need for data that comprise these wavelengths comes from the increasing number of sensors and data collections in this portion of the spectrum, as well as the commercial and military uses of this data. Several current commercial satellites collect NIR imagery, and several government satellites collect multiple bands of both NIR and SWIR imagery.

In addition, available sensors of this data include night-vision that detect light energy primarily in the NIR bands, and newer SWIR sensors that work well in low light and can "see" through haze and smoke in the atmosphere.

One characteristic of these wavelengths is that most vegetation is highly reflective of this energy, and water is highly absorptive, which can aid in better feature recognition during poor visibility conditions by pilots and flight crews.

The candidate OGC CDB Multi-spectral Imagery Extension Standard is available for review and comment here. Comments are due by 29 Dec 2017.

EARTH OBSERVATION
China launches remote sensing satellites in multiple launches
 Beijing (XNA) Nov 27, 2017
 China launched remote sensing satellites at 2:10 am, Beijing Time, Saturday on a Long March-2C rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The satellites has entered the preset orbit and Saturday's launching mission was proclaimed a success. The satellites will conduct electromagnetic probes and other experiments. The launch is the 256th m ... read more
Related Links
 Open Geospatial Consortium
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
Does the Outer Space Treaty at 50 need a rethink

 NASA to send critical science, instruments to Space Station

 New motion sensors major step towards cheaper wearable technology

 Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe
EARTH OBSERVATION
Russia to build launch pad for super heavy-lift carrier by 2028

 Flat-Earther's self-launch plan hits a snag

 Mechanisms are critical to all space vehicles

 SSTL ships CARBONITE-2 and Telesat's LEO-1 for PSLV launch
EARTH OBSERVATION
Gadgets for Mars

 Ice shapes the landslide landscape on Mars

 Winds Blow Dust off the Solar Panels Improving Energy Levels

 Previous evidence of water on Mars now identified as grainflows
EARTH OBSERVATION
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
EARTH OBSERVATION
Orbital ATK purchase by Northrop Grumman approved by shareholders

 UK space launch program receives funding boost from Westminster

 Need to double number of operational satellites: ISRO chief

 Space Launch plans UK industry tour
EARTH OBSERVATION
Saab intros augmented reality training tool for military

 Device could reduce the carbon footprint of ethylene production

 Researchers inadvertently boost surface area of nickel nanoparticles for catalysis

 UCLA engineers use deep learning to reconstruct holograms and improve optical microscopy
EARTH OBSERVATION
Scallops have 200 eyes, which function like a telescope: study

 Researchers prolong life by curbing common enzyme

 Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula reveals a cryptic methane-fueled ecosystem in flooded caves

 First known interstellar visitor is an 'oddball'
EARTH OBSERVATION
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement