Northrop Grumman to upgrade French Hawkeye aircraft



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 30, 2017



Northrop Grumman has been contracted by the U.S. Navy to upgrade navigation systems for E-2C Hawkeye aircraft operated by the government of France.

The contract tasks Northrop Grumman with servicing cockpit systems and displays for three French navy-owned aircraft in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization standards. The company received $11 million for the job.

Work on the contract with be performed in Melbourne, Fla.; Cuers, France and several additional locations. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the work to be complete by July 2019.

Northrop Grumman received $8.6 million in foreign military sales funds at the time of the contract award. The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

The E-2C Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning Aircraft is an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform operated by the U.S. Navy and several of its allies. The twin-engine plane is crewed by five people, and features all-weather airborne early warning and battle management systems.

