Northrop Grumman gets contract mod for E-2D production



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017



Northrop Grumman received a $32.7 million contract modification to continue full-rate production for the U.S. Navy's Lot 5 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

The modification gives the company the green light for exercising an option for software support activity and additional production work.

Most of the work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., with additional tasks set to take place in New York, Virginia, Indiana and various other locations. Northrop Grumman is expected to complete the tasks by March 2018.

The company received all funding at the time of the modification award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

The E-2D is the latest variant of the Air Force's legacy E-2 aircraft, a platform designed to coordinate concurrent missions. The plane is equipped with a radar and a new glass cockpit which allows a five-person crew to coordinate complex operations.

U.S. Air Force places $909M landing gear order

Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017 - The U.S. Air Force awarded AAR Supply Chain a $909 million contract to support the branch's Landing Gera Performance Based Logistics One program.

Under the contract, the company will purchase, remanufacture, distribute and provide inventory control for the branch's C-130, KC-135 and E-3 aircraft. The deal also includes foreign military sales.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed at various locations in Illinois, Florida and Utah. The work is expected to be complete by the end of March 2032.

AAR Supply Chain received the contract as a result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. The company did not receive any funding at the time of the award. The work will be managed by the Air Force Sustainment Center.

Honeywell tapped to modernize Tinker Air Force Base

Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017 - The U.S. Air Force awarded Honeywell with a $243 million contract to reduce energy consumption and costs at Tinker Air Force Base.

The agreement marks the largest energy savings performance contract in the branch's history, and involves support from the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Air Force Materiel Command and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

Honeywell will be tasked with improving production facilities at the Oklahoma City - Air Logistics Complex, one of three facilities of its kind operated by the Air Force. According to the company, the adjustments will allow the branch to fund additional upgrades with the money they will save using less energy.

"This is a big milestone for Tinker Air Force Base and the Air Force in our journey to achieving operational efficiency, and we thank both the Secretary of the Air Force Leadership and Honeywell for making this achievement possible," Brig. Gen. Mark K. Johnson said in a press release.

Honewell's work will include modernizing manufacturing lines, updating wastewater treatment systems, installing two new 2,000-ton chillers, installing smart meters and LED lighting and decentralizing the steam heating plant to operate using less energy.

"Beyond saving energy and lowering operating costs, this is an opportunity to modernize Tinker Air Force Base's industrial operations," Honeywell Building Solutions president John Rajchert added. "This project is not only a big win for Honeywell, but also for the U.S. government, military and taxpayers as we drive sustainability in our country by improving the infrastructure to boost operational and energy efficiency."

Washington (UPI) Mar 23, 2017





The U.S. Navy placed a $49.8 million order with Elbit Systems for the delivery of 126 helmet display tracker systems associated with MH-60 aircraft. According to the Navy, the helmet display tracker systems enhance situational awareness and targeting capabilities for Seahawk pilots and co-pilots. The system is designed to integrate with the rotorcraft's 20mm automatic gun subsystem, 2.7 ... read more

