Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ICE WORLD
New Greenland Maps Show More Glaciers at Risk
 by Carol Rasmussen for NASA Earth News
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Nov 03, 2017


Left: Greenland topography color coded from 4,900 feet (1,500 meters) below sea level (dark blue) to 4,900 feet above (brown). Right: Regions below sea level connected to the ocean; darker colors are deeper. The thin white line shows the current extent of the ice sheet. Credit: UCI.

New maps of Greenland's coastal seafloor and bedrock beneath its massive ice sheet show that two to four times as many coastal glaciers are at risk of accelerated melting as previously thought.

Researchers at the University of California at Irvine (UCI), NASA and 30 other institutions have published the most comprehensive, accurate and high-resolution relief maps ever made of Greenland's bedrock and coastal seafloor. Among the many data sources incorporated into the new maps are data from NASA's Ocean Melting Greenland (OMG) campaign.

Lead author Mathieu Morlighem of UCI had demonstrated in an earlier paper that data from OMG's survey of the shape and depth, or bathymetry, of the seafloor in Greenland's fjords improved scientists' understanding not only of the coastline, but of the inland bedrock beneath glaciers that flow into the ocean. That's because the bathymetry where a glacier meets the ocean limits the possibilities for the shape of bedrock farther upstream.

The nearer to the shoreline, the more valuable the bathymetry data are for understanding on-shore topography, Morlighem said. "What made OMG unique compared to other campaigns is that they got right into the fjords, as close as possible to the glacier fronts. That's a big help for bedrock mapping."

Additionally, the OMG campaign surveyed large sections of the Greenland coast for the first time ever. In fjords for which there are no data, it's difficult to estimate how deep the glaciers extend below sea level.

The OMG data are only one of many datasets Morlighem and his team used in the ice sheet mapper, which is named BedMachine. Another comprehensive source is NASA's Operation IceBridge airborne surveys. IceBridge measures the ice sheet thickness directly along a plane's flight path.

This creates a set of long, narrow strips of data rather than a complete map of the ice sheet. Besides NASA, nearly 40 other international collaborators also contributed various types of survey data on different parts of Greenland.

No survey, not even OMG, covers every glacier on Greenland's long, convoluted coastline. To infer the bed topography in sparsely studied areas, BedMachine averages between existing data points using physical principles such as the conservation of mass.

The new maps reveal that two to four times more oceanfront glaciers extend deeper than 600 feet (200 meters) below sea level than earlier maps showed. That's bad news, because the top 600 feet of water around Greenland comes from the Arctic and is relatively cold.

The water below it comes from farther south and is 6 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) warmer than the water above. Deeper-seated glaciers are exposed to this warmer water, which melts them more rapidly.

Morlighem's team used the maps to refine their estimate of Greenland's total volume of ice and its potential to add to global sea level rise, if the ice were to melt completely - which is not expected to occur within the next few hundred years. The new estimate is higher by 2.76 inches (7 centimeters) for a total of 24.34 feet (7.42 meters).

OMG Principal Investigator Josh Willis of JPL, who was not involved in producing the maps, said, "These results suggest that Greenland's ice is more threatened by changing climate than we had anticipated."

On Oct. 23, the five-year OMG campaign completed its second annual set of airborne surveys to measure, for the first time, the amount that warm water around the island is contributing to the loss of the Greenland ice sheet.

Besides the one-time bathymetry survey, OMG is collecting annual measurements of the changing height of the ice sheet and the ocean temperature and salinity in more than 200 fjord locations. Morlighem looks forward to improving BedMachine's maps with data from the airborne surveys.

The maps and related research are in a paper titled "BedMachine v3: Complete bed topography and ocean bathymetry mapping of Greenland from multi-beam echo sounding combined with mass conservation" in Geophysical Research Letters.

ICE WORLD
Canada caribou herds, habitat continue to decline: report
 Ottawa (AFP) Oct 31, 2017
 Canada has failed boreal caribou herds that are at risk of disappearing, a government report concluded Tuesday. Their habitat stretches across nine provinces and territories, on mostly government lands. Governments in each of these regions were mandated in 2012 to come up with recovery strategies for the animals. But the Environment Canada report found that none of them met an Octobe ... read more
Related Links
 Ice Sheet System Model at JPL
 Beyond the Ice Age

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
Pope asks spacemen life's big questions in ISS live chat

 Plants and psychological well-being in space

 Spacewalkers fix robotic arm in time to grab next cargo ship

 NASA develops and tests new housing for in-orbit science payloads
ICE WORLD
Thruster for Mars mission breaks records

 Draper and Sierra Nevada Corporation announce new agreement for space missions

 Aerojet Rocketdyne breaks ground on advanced manufacturing center in Huntsville

 New solid rocket motor development facility completed at Spaceport America
ICE WORLD
Mars Rover Mission Progresses Toward Resumed Drilling

 Solar eruptions could electrify Martian moons

 MAVEN finds Mars has a twisted tail

 Mine craft for Mars
ICE WORLD
Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation
ICE WORLD
Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit

 Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies

 SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network
ICE WORLD
Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible

 Discovery of a new structure family of oxide-ion conductors SrYbInO4
ICE WORLD
Scientists discover new type of deep-sea hunting called kleptopredation

 Comet mission reveals 'missing link' in our understanding of planet formation

 Astronomers discover sunscreen snow falling on hot exoplanet

 Marine microbes living beneath seabed resort to cannibalism
ICE WORLD
Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement