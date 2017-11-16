Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Neutron star with strong magnetic field may still launch jets
 by Staff Writers
 Amsterdam, Netherlands (SPX) Nov 16, 2017


Artist's impression of the launching of a jet by a neutron star. Gas, stripped from the normal star in the background, first spirals towards the neutron star before being expelled in a powerful stream of plasma. Credit: NASA/CXC/M. Weiss

An international team of astronomers led by the University of Amsterdam (The Netherlands) suspects that neutron stars with a strong magnetic field can still launch so-called jets. Since the 1980s, it was thought that strong magnetic fields inhibit the formation of these plasma streams. But observations with more advanced telescopes indicate jet-like radiation. The astronomers publish their findings in two articles in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Jets are energy rich plasma streams that are blown out of black holes or neutron stars at high speed. Jets have been known for decades, but so far no jets have been observed at neutron stars with a strong magnetic field. The prevailing assumption was that strong magnetic fields prevent the formation of jets. Since the eighties, astronomers hardly actively looked for jets at neutron stars with a strong magnetic field.

In 2013, astronomer Nathalie Degenaar (University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands) decided that it was time to observe a few neutron stars with improved telescopes. She asked and got observing time with the Very Large Array (VLA), a radio telescope with 27 dishes in the state of New Mexico (USA).

On June 6, 2013, and June 16, 2013, the VLA focused on the binary systems Her X-1 and GX 1+4 for a few dozens of minutes. Both systems consist of a neutron star with a very strong magnetic field and a normal star that orbits around it. Material flows from the normal star to the neutron star. The radio observations were intended to test whether these systems, with such a strong magnetic field, indeed do not launch a jet.

The observational data was stocked for some time until the PhD student Jakob van den Eijnden (University of Amsterdam) started to crunch it in the summer of 2017. Van den Eijnden: "Analyzing this type of data from 27 telescopes together is complicated, so in June I went to Perth in Australia to learn from an expert how to do it."

The analysis showed that both neutron stars emit radio radiation and that the intensity of that radiation is comparable to that of jets. The researchers do not claim that there are real jets, because for that claim additional measurements are needed. "However, we can now rule out a number of processes," says Van den Eijnden.

"There is no so-called stellar wind. Her X-1 has no winds and the wind in GX 1+4 is not strong enough."

It also seems, at least for Her X-1, that the radiation is not the result of shocks that emerge because gas of the donor star contacts the neutron star's magnetic field.

And, again for Her X-1, there doesn't seem to be a so-called propeller. Van den Eijnden: "That's the case when the magnetic field is so strong that all the gas is blown away. You can compare it with a wet umbrella that rotates very fast so the drops fly away."

The researchers have now applied for further observation time. They want to have a better look at Her X-1 and GX 1+4 to finally decide that they're launching jets. And they want to observe other similar neutron stars with strong magnetic fields to check if the observations are unique or just very common.

+ Discovery of Radio Emission from the Symbiotic X-ray Binary System GX 1+4, J. van den Eijnden, N. Degenaar, T. D. Russell, J. C. A. Miller-Jones, R. Wijnands, J. M. Miller, A. L. King, M. P. Rupen, 2017 accepted for publication in MRAS Letters

+ Radio Emission from the X-ray Pulsar Her X-1: A Jet Launched by a Strong Magnetic Field Neutron Star? J. van den Eijnden, N. Degenaar, T. D. Russell, J. C. A. Miller-Jones, R. Wijnands, J. M. Miller, A. L. King, M. P. Rupen, 2017, accepted for publication in MRAS Letters

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Star kills its 'congenial' to form together a dwarf-binary system
 Sao Paulo, Brazil (SPX) Nov 10, 2017
 A group of Brazilian astronomers observed a pair of celestial objects rarely seen in the Milky Way: a very low-mass white dwarf and a brown dwarf. What makes this binary system so unique is its origin: the white dwarf's existence was prematurely cut off by its companion, a brown dwarf, which caused its early death through "malnutrition" or loss of matter. A white dwarf is the endpoin ... read more
Related Links
 Netherlands Research School For Astronomy
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA Moves Up Critical Crew Safety Launch Abort Test

 NanoRacks launches Full External Cygnus Deployer on OA-8 to ISS

 Robotic arm reaches out and grapples Cygnus

 Colossal SoftBank fund could shake up tech world
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Orbital ATK launches eighth cargo mission to space

 The state of commercial spaceports in 2017

 Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco

 Orbital ATK Successfully Tests First Motor Case for Next Generation Launch Vehicle
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mars 2020 Mission performs first supersonic parachute test

 New partnership on Mars drone applications research

 Powering up NASA's human reach for the Red Planet

 NASA Opens $2 Million Third Phase of 3D-Printed Habitat Competition
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Leonardo tapped by British Royal Air Force for radar testing equipment

 A new way to mix oil and water

 Building better silk

 Plasma from lasers can shed light on cosmic rays, solar eruptions
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Astronomers See Moving Shadows Around Planet-Forming Star

 NASA plans mission to study why planets lose their atmospheres

 Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement