Navy contracts with Bell Helicopter for two AH-1Z Vipers
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 16, 2017


Bell Helicopter Textron has been awarded a contract modification for the manufacture and delivery of two Bell AH-1Z Viper twin-engine attack helicopter to the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The deal is estimated to be worth more than $38.3 million and is classified as a fixed-price-incentive-firm contract, meaning that once performance on the contract is complete, Bell Helicopter Textron and the U.S. government will renegotiate the final cost of the deal.

The Bell AH-1Z Viper is built to meet the requirements for the United States Marine Corps, and frequently is deployed as a part of a Marine Air Ground Task Force.

The AH-1Z Viper is the only attack helicopter in the world with a fully-integrated air-to-air missile capability, Bell says. The Bell AH-1Z's Target Sight System also provides the longest range and highest accuracy of any helicopter currently in existence.

About 60 percent of the contract work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, the other 40 percent will be completed in Amarillo, Texas. The project is expected to be completed in November 2019.

U.S. Navy fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $38.3 million will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

NASA Embraces Urban Air Mobility, Calls for Market Study
 Moffett Field CA (SPX) Nov 14, 2017
 NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate (ARMD) conducts research based on a deliberate and well-coordinated strategic implementation plan. This plan is being expanded to include research into an area emerging so quickly there's no page for it yet on Wikipedia. It's Urban Air Mobility, or UAM. Our definition for UAM is a safe and efficient system for air passenger and cargo tr ... read more
