Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Nature provides a key to repelling liquids
 by Staff Writers
 Thuwal, Saudi Arabia (SPX) Aug 07, 2017


Wetting surfaces with micropillars (left) lose their omniphobicity when damaged, while microtextures with doubly reentrant cavities (right) exhibit omniphobicity despite localized damage. Credit Reproduced with permission from ref 1. 2017 American Chemical Society

Inspired by nature, an inexpensive green technique that enables common materials to repel liquid has been developed by KAUST scientists and could lead to diverse applications from underwater drag reduction to antifouling.

Making surfaces liquid repellent, referred to as omniphobicity, is used in a range of industrial processes from reducing biofouling and underwater drag to membrane distillation, waterproofing and oil-water separation.

Producing such a veneer generally relies on applying perfluorinated coatings; however, these degrade under harsh physical and chemical environments, increasing costs and both health and environmental impacts and limiting their use.

Rendering conventional materials, such as plastics and metals, omniphobic has been a tantalizing goal for some time; this challenge led Himanshu Mishra and colleagues from the KAUST Water Desalination and Reuse Center to seek inspiration from nature.

The researchers first tested microtextures comprising doubly reentrant pillars: they were inspired by a US-based research team who, in 2014, demonstrated these pillars exhibited unprecedented omniphobicity in air, even when the materials were intrinsically wetting.

"At first, these results seemed to defy conventional wisdom as roughening intrinsically wetting surfaces makes them even more wetting," said Mishra. "So we decided to investigate these microtextures for ourselves."

The team confirmed that intrinsically wetting surfaces with doubly reentrant micropillars do indeed exhibit omniphobicity in air, but they also found that it was catastrophically lost in the presence of localized physical defects or damage or upon immersion in wetting liquids.

"These were serious limitations because real surfaces get damaged during use," said Mishra. "This inspired us to look to nature and investigate the skins of springtails."

Patterns on the skin of springtails--tiny soil-dwelling insects that live in moist conditions--exploit surface textures that contain doubly reentrant cavities, keeping them dry. By using photolithography and dry-etching tools at the KAUST Nanofabrication Core Lab, the researchers recreated these doubly reentrant microcavities on silica surfaces.

Taking advantage of the doubly reentrant features showed that the microcavities trapped air and prevented penetration of liquids, even under elevated pressures. In addition, their compartmentalized nature prevented any loss of omniphobicity in the presence of localized damage or defects or upon immersion in wetting liquids.

"Having demonstrated the proof of concept, we now plan to translate the fabrication process from the lab to the Workshop Core Lab in KAUST to create doubly reentrant cavities on common materials, such as polyethylene terephthalate and low-carbon steels," said Mishra. "This may help to unlock their potential for applications to reduce hydrodynamic drag and antifouling."

Research paper

TECH SPACE
One-nanometer trimetallic alloy particles created
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 07, 2017
 The principal component of petroleum and natural gas are hydrocarbons and their mixtures, and are indispensable as resources supporting modern infrastructure as raw materials for the petrochemical industry. A technique which has been conventionally used to create beneficial chemical products from hydrocarbons was to use a large amount of metallic peroxides in hazardous organic solvents to oxidiz ... read more
Related Links
 King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
SpaceX launches super-computer to space station

 Disruptioneering: Streamlining the Process of Scientific Discovery

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space
TECH SPACE
SpaceX launches super-computer to space station

 Space Launch System Solid Rocket Boosters 'on Target' for First Flight

 NASA Guide Outlines Deep Space Rocket's Unprecedented Capabilities

 VSS Unity Flies with Propulsion Systems Installed and Live
TECH SPACE
Curiosity watches Martian clouds pass over Gale Crater

 Opportunity takes in the panoramic view while crossing some rocky terrain

 China to build first Mars simulation base

 Preserving the stress of volcanic uprise on Mars
TECH SPACE
China's satellite sends unbreakable cipher from space

 China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon
TECH SPACE
Lockheed Martin invests $350M in state-of-the-art satellite production facility

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia
TECH SPACE
Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection

 NASA, Norway to develop Arctic laser-ranging station

 Lockheed Martin integrates first modernized A2100 satellite

 One-nanometer trimetallic alloy particles created
TECH SPACE
Scientists find four Earth-like exoplanets orbiting closest sun-like star

 TRAPPIST-1 twice as old as our solar system

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world
TECH SPACE
Scientists probe Neptune's depths to reveal secrets of icy planets

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement