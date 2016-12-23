NOAA's GOES-S Satellite Undergoing Environmental Testing

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Rob Gutro for Goddard News
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Dec 23, 2016
Following the successful launch of GOES-R, renamed GOES-16 upon reaching geostationary orbit, progress continues on development of the GOES-S spacecraft. The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite or GOES-S is now fully integrated and undergoing environmental testing.
During environmental testing, the satellite is subjected to conditions which simulate launch and the harsh space environment in orbit. This includes vibration testing to simulate the stresses experienced during launch to ensure there are no structural weaknesses, and acoustics testing, which uses high-intensity horns to subject the satellite to extreme high sound pressure that simulates the noises created when the rocket is launched.
In addition, GOES-S will go through electromagnetic testing to ensure that the electromagnetic signals produced by satellite components do not interfere with its operation and even further testing that subjects the satellite to extreme thermal temperatures in a vacuum chamber.
This environmental testing is taking place at Lockheed Martin Corporation's Littleton, Colorado, facility, where the spacecraft was built. GOES-S recently completed acoustics and vibration testing. The full set of environmental, mechanical and electromagnetic testing will take about one year to complete.
"There is so much excitement surrounding GOES-16 but we're also making great progress on the remaining satellites in the GOES-R Series," said GOES-R Series System Program Director Greg Mandt at the GOES-R Series Program Office, located at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "GOES-S is now transitioning from the development and integration phase to the final testing that will prepare it to join GOES-16 in space, giving the nation two next-generation geostationary weather satellites to watch over the Western Hemisphere."
Meanwhile, GOES-16 has been placed in a central checkout orbit of 89.5 degrees west longitude, where it is undergoing post-launch testing, followed by an extended validation phase and arriving at its operational location approximately one year after launch. GOES-S will join GOES-16 in geostationary orbit in mid-2018 and be designated GOES-17.
The GOES-R satellite series consists of GOES-R, GOES-S, GOES-T and GOES-U. This series is more advanced than the current GOES fleet in that the satellites can scan the Earth five times faster, at four times the image resolution, with triple the number of channels for more accurate, reliable weather forecasts and severe weather outlooks. They will also provide critical solar monitoring and space weather observations.
Related Links
GOES-R at NASA
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.