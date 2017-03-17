N.Korea rocket test shows 'meaningful progress': South

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Seoul (AFP) March 20, 2017
North Korea's latest rocket engine test showed "meaningful progress" in its missile capabilities, Seoul said Monday, as the nuclear-armed state steps up its controversial weapons development programmes.
The North's leader Kim Jong-Un oversaw the "successful" test of the powerful new rocket engine, state media said Sunday, in a move apparently timed to coincide with a trip to Asia by new US Secretary State Rex Tillerson.
It was the latest in a series of moves by Pyongyang, which have recently included the firing of four missiles to its east in what it described as practice for an attack on US army bases in Japan.
"The latest test is believed to have made some meaningful progress in engine functions," Seoul's defence ministry spokesman told reporters.
"But we need more analysis on its exact propulsive power and applicable use," said Lee Jin-Woo.
The North's last ground test of a high-powered rocket engine -- which can be used in missiles -- was in September last year, and also observed by Kim.
The weekend's experiment came as the top US diplomat wrapped up his trip to Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing, having declared Washington would drop the "failed" approach of "strategic patience" with Pyongyang.
In Seoul, Tillerson also warned that US military action against Pyongyang was possible -- a sharp divergence from China's insistence on a diplomatic approach to its neighbour, which it has long protected.
Late Monday, the North's state news agency KCNA boasted that Tillerson had "admitted the failure" of US policy to denuclearise the nation.
Repeating its regular claim that it needs nuclear and missile weapons for self-defence, the statement said the US would not "frighten" Pyongyang.
"The world will soon witness what eventful significance" its most recent rocket engine test would have, the report added.
The North has conducted five nuclear tests since 2006 -- three under Kim Jong-Un -- and launched a number of missiles as it seeks to develop a weapon capable of reaching the US mainland.
Expert opinions vary on how advanced the North's missile capabilities are, but most agree it has made significant progress in recent years.
A growing threat from the North has prompted Seoul and Washington to begin installing a powerful US missile defence system in the South -- angering Beijing, which views it as a threat to China's own missile capabilities.
The deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) has prompted angry protests in China and boycotts of South Korean businesses, and further strained ties between Beijing and Washington.
Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 17, 2017
BE-4 rocket engines developed by the Blue Origin company will eventually replace Russian RD-180 engines on US Atlas space launch vehicles, head of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos, Igor Komarov, told Sputnik Thursday. Blue Origin has been developing BE-4 engines, working on liquid oxygen and liquid methane, since 2011. The flight tests are expected to take place in 2019. "It's no ... read more
Related Links
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement