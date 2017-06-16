Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
NASA's TASAR trial takes flight on Alaska Airlines
 by Staff Writers
 Charlotte NC (SPX) Jun 16, 2017


UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. reports that Alaska Airlines has completed installation of the company's advanced Aircraft Data Management (ADM) solution on three of its 737NG aircraft.

The ADM system is designed to help aircraft save time and fuel through its family of software and hardware products, including the Tablet Interface Module (TIM) and Aircraft Interface Device (AID), both of which have been installed on the Alaska planes.

The ADM Alaska Airlines installation hosts NASA's Traffic Aware Strategic Aircrew Requests (TASAR) software which will enable flight crews to make trajectory change request decisions en route using near real-time weather information, special use airspace status and traffic conditions.

A NASA analysis of 1,600 Alaska Airlines flights found that alternative trajectories suggested by TASAR could save the airline more than 1 million gallons of fuel, more than 110,000 minutes of flight time and $5.15 million annually.

"The ADM system provides a low-cost, lightweight, flexible and scalable solution for deploying a wide range of aircraft information and performance optimization applications," said Melissa Jacob, Business Leader, Aircraft Data Management Solutions for UTC Aerospace Systems.

"At UTC Aerospace Systems, we're committed to making aircraft more intelligent to help our customers save time and money, while improving performance. We're proud to work with NASA to enable testing of this game-changing software and look forward to continuing to working with both NASA and Alaska Airlines moving forward."

The ADM system is certified on nearly all major commercial transport category aircraft to support a common aircraft data management solution across mixed fleets. The ADM is an open architecture system that supports all leading aviation mobile apps for both iOS and Windows tablets.

In addition to the UTC Aerospace Systems OpsInsight Electronic Flight Folder (EFF) applications suite, a Software Development Kit is available to support development and deployment of third-party applications. For more information, please visit

