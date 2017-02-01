Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
NASA's New Shape-Shifting Radiator Inspired by Origami
 by Lori Keesey for GSFC News
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Feb 01, 2017


Brigham Young assistant professor Brian Iverson and doctoral student Rydge Mulford have teamed with NASA technologist Vivek Dwivedi to advance the design of a three-dimensional, foldable radiator, inspired by the art of paper folding. Still early in its development, Iverson and Mulford are experimenting with different shapes to determine which configuration would work best as a radiator. Image courtesy Brigham Young University. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Japan's ancient art of paper folding has inspired the design of a potentially trailblazing "smart" radiator that a NASA technologist is now developing to remove or retain heat on small satellites.

Vivek Dwivedi, a technologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, has teamed with a couple of researchers at Brigham Young University in Utah to advance an unconventional radiator that would fold and unfold, much like the V-groove paper structures created with origami, the art of transforming a flat piece of paper into a finished sculpture.

NASA's Center Innovation Fund, or CIF, which supports potentially groundbreaking, high-risk technologies, is funding the effort.

Under the partnership, Brigham Young University assistant professor Brian Iverson and doctoral student Rydge Mulford are advancing the design of a three-dimensional, foldable radiator, while Dwivedi is developing a coating to enhance the radiator's heat-shedding or conservation capabilities.

This novel radiator controls the rate of heat loss by performing shape-shifting maneuvers. The resulting topographical changes could be achieved with temperature-sensitive materials like muscle wire or shape-memory alloys. As temperature-sensitive materials experience a change in temperature - caused by spacecraft electronics or the absorption of heat from the Earth or sun - the radiator could automatically change its shape to either shed or conserve heat.

The deeper the folds or cavities, the greater the absorption, explained Mulford, adding that scientists have investigated the use of cavities to affect heat loss for nearly 100 years, but no one has approached the challenge in quite this way. "Origami allows you to change the depth of these cavities in real time, thereby changing the heat loss from a surface in real time," he said.

One Step Further
 The team, however, wants to take the concept one step further.

Dwivedi, meanwhile, is working to advance a highly emissive coating principally made of vanadium oxide, a transition metal oxide. Dwivedi's idea is to then apply the special coating on the origami radiator. He also is investigating its potential use on other spacecraft components, including solar-array panels.

In testing, vanadium-oxide has shown that it transitions from a semiconductor to a metal state when it reaches 154 degrees Fahrenheit. The changeover causes an increase in emissivity, Dwivedi said. Because satellites encounter wildly fluctuating temperature changes on orbit, Dwivedi's goal is to lower the transition temperature.

In collaboration with Raymond Adomaitis, a professor at the University of Maryland in College Park, Dwivedi plans to lower the transition temperature by applying very thin films of silver and titanium to the vanadium-oxide using sputtering and a technique called atomic layer deposition, or ALD.

ALD is performed in a state-of-the-art reactor developed by both Dwivedi and Adomaitis. With ALD, engineers literally can apply atomic-sized layers of different materials onto intricately shaped structures - much like how a cook layers different ingredients to make a pan of lasagna.

First-of-a-Kind Combination
 "The combination of origami and a vanadium-oxide-based coating would be the first time two different variable emissivity devices have been combined into one structure," Iverson said. By combining both technologies, the team believes it can create a smaller, more efficient radiator ideal for use on CubeSats, tiny spacecraft that are growing in popularity due to their relatively low cost. Such a radiator, Iverson said, could be easily attached to any spacecraft surface where heat needed to be rejected.

While early in its development, the origami radiator couldn't come too soon, particularly for use on CubeSats. Traditional radiators typically are flat and heavy, not lending themselves to installation on a satellite measuring as little as four inches on a side.

"This approach has the potential to be a game changer in thermal design," Dwivedi said. "Our goal is to replace traditional radiators with dynamic ones, period."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Technology at NASA
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TECH SPACE
NanoSpace receives commercial order to supply components to TURKSAT 6A
 Uppsala, Sweden (SPX) Jan 27, 2017
 NanoSpace AB - a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB - has received an order of Xenon flow control components from The Scientific and Technological Research Counsil of Turkey - Space Technologies Research Institute ("TUBITAK UZAY") in Ankara. The ordered Xenon flow control components will be used onboard the geosynchronous telecommunication satellite TURKSAT 6A that is scheduled for launch in 2020. ... read more

TECH SPACE
Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Airbus delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

 NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019
TECH SPACE
Major review completed for SLS Exploration Upper Stage

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall

 A May Day return for Proton-M carrier rocket?

 ULA and team launches US military spy satellite
TECH SPACE
Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Opportunity marks 13 years of ground operations on Mars

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
TECH SPACE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
TECH SPACE
ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia
TECH SPACE
Japan 'space junk' collector in trouble

 For this metal, electricity flows, but not the heat

 Researchers in Kiel can control adhesive material remotely with light

 NASA studies cosmic radiation to protect high-altitude travelers
TECH SPACE
New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool
TECH SPACE
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement