Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ICE WORLD
Methane-eating microbes may curb gas emissions as Antarctic ice sheets melt
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jul 31, 2017


Studies have shown that as ice sheets in Antarctica melt, trapped methane gasses will be released. But new research suggests methane-eating microbes will limit gaseous emissions.

When researchers analyzed water and sediment samples from Antarctica's subglacial Whillans Lake -- a first -- they determined microbes consume 99 percent of methane released into the lake.

Some climate scientists have argued global warming predictions fail to account for the greenhouse gas effect of methane released by melting glaciers and permafrost, but the latest findings -- detailed this week in the journal Nature Geoscience -- suggest microbes will play a mitigating role.

"This is an environment that most people look at and don't think it could ever really directly impact us," Brent Christner, a University of Florida microbiologist, said in a news release. "But this is a process that could have climatic implications."

Though CO2 remains the primary driver of global warming, methane has a greenhouse gas effect 30 times greater than that of carbon dioxide. With an estimated 100 trillion cubic meters of methane trapped beneath Antarctic ice, scientists have been concerned the melting of the Antarctic could trigger a feedback loop of warming and melting.

The presence of gas-eating microbes deep beneath Antarctica's surface suggests microorganisms are likely to play a role in curbing the amount of gas released by melting ice sheets. How large of a role remains a matter of debate.

"There's been a lot of concern about the amount of methane that's beneath these ice sheets because we don't know exactly what's going to happen to it," Christner said.

Researchers plan to analyze the presence of microbes in other subglacial lakes.

ICE WORLD
Massive iceberg
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jul 13, 2017
 An iceberg about the size of the state of Delaware split off from Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf sometime between July 10 and July 12. The calving of the massive new iceberg was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA's Aqua satellite, and confirmed by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite instrument on the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiti ... read more
Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Astronauts grow cucumbers in space to help scientists understand root growth

 Russian sanctions won't affect cooperation in space

 ULA to launch Dream Chaser for cargo runs to ISS for Sierra Nevada
ICE WORLD
ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Elon Musk says successful maiden flight for Falcon Heavy unlikely

 Russia to Supply Largest Ever Number of Space Rocket Engines to US This Year

 Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System
ICE WORLD
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
ICE WORLD
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
ICE WORLD
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 A Final Farewell to LISA Pathfinder

 Good Night, Lisa Pathfinder
ICE WORLD
Writing with the electron beam: Now in silver

 Fundamental breakthrough in the future of designing materials

 A new material emits white light when exposed to electricity

 Breakthrough tool predicts properties of theoretical materials
ICE WORLD
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Eyes Wide Open for MASCARA Exoplanet Hunter
ICE WORLD
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement