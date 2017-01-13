Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Manchester scientists tie the tightest knot ever achieved
 by Staff Writers
 Manchester UK (SPX) Jan 13, 2017


Watch a video on the research here.

Scientists at The University of Manchester have produced the most tightly knotted physical structure ever known - a scientific achievement which has the potential to create a new generation of advanced materials.

The University of Manchester researchers, led by Professor David Leigh in Manchester's School of Chemistry, have developed a way of braiding multiple molecular strands enabling tighter and more complex knots to be made than has previously been possible.

The breakthrough knot has eight crossings in a 192-atom closed loop - which is about 20 nanometres long (ie 20 millionths of a millimeter).

Being able to make different types of molecular knots means that scientists should be able to probe how knotting affects strength and elasticity of materials which will enable them to weave polymer strands to generate new types of materials.

Professor David Leigh said: "Tying knots is a similar process to weaving so the techniques being developed to tie knots in molecules should also be applicable to the weaving of molecular strands.

"For example, bullet-proof vests and body armour are made of kevlar, a plastic that consists of rigid molecular rods aligned in a parallel structure - however, interweaving polymer strands have the potential to create much tougher, lighter and more flexible materials in the same way that weaving threads does in our everyday world.

"Some polymers, such as spider silk, can be twice as strong as steel so braiding polymer strands may lead to new generations of light, super-strong and flexible materials for fabrication and construction."

Professor David Leigh said he and his team were delighted to have achieved this scientific landmark.

He explained the process behind their success: "We 'tied' the molecular knot using a technique called 'self-assembly', in which molecular strands are woven around metal ions, forming crossing points in the right places just like in knitting - and the ends of the strands were then fused together by a chemical catalyst to close the loop and form the complete knot.

"The eight-crossings molecular knot is the most complex regular woven molecule yet made by scientists."

The research breakthrough will be published in the prestigious journal Science on 13 January 2017 in a paper entitled: 'Braiding a molecular knot with eight crossings'


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of Manchester
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TECH SPACE
Researchers design one of strongest, lightest materials known
 Boston MA (SPX) Jan 10, 2017
 A team of researchers at MIT has designed one of the strongest lightweight materials known, by compressing and fusing flakes of graphene, a two-dimensional form of carbon. The new material, a sponge-like configuration with a density of just 5 percent, can have a strength 10 times that of steel. In its two-dimensional form, graphene is thought to be the strongest of all known materials. But ... read more

TECH SPACE
Emerging tech aims to improve life for handicapped

 Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS

 The hidden artist of the Soviet space programme

 Hubble provides interstellar road map for Voyagers' galactic trek
TECH SPACE
Japan delays launch of mini-rocket amid bad weather

 Weather delays resumption of SpaceX's rocket launches

 Arianespace to launch Intelsat 39

 Poor weather delays SpaceX rocket launch five days
TECH SPACE
New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

 Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity
TECH SPACE
China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences
TECH SPACE
OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
TECH SPACE
2-D materials enhance a 3-D world

 How to inflate a hardened concrete shell with a weight of 80 tons

 Researchers use nature's weaving formula to engineer advanced functional materials

 Unusual physics phenomenon could improve telecoms, computing
TECH SPACE
Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star

 Between a rock and a hard place: can garnet planets be habitable

 The blob can learn and teach
TECH SPACE
Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

 Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement