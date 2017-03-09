Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft
 by Staff Writers
 Wenchang, China (XNA) Mar 13, 2017


The Long March-7 Y2 is a medium-sized rocket that can carry up to 13.5 tonnes to low-Earth orbit.

A Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket arrived at a launch center in south China on Saturday in preparation for the launch of China's first cargo spacecraft next month.

After about a week of ocean and rail transport, the carrier rocket arrived at Wenchang, Hainan, where it will undergo assembly and testing prior to the April launch of China's first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1, said China's manned space engineering office.

Tianzhou-1 is expected to dock with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab three times and conduct propellent refueling in orbit as well as other space experiments before falling back to earth. Tiangong-2 will remain in orbit and continue its experiments.

The Long March-7 Y2 is a medium-sized rocket that can carry up to 13.5 tonnes to low-Earth orbit. It is able to carry cargo spacecraft and man-made satellites. It made its maiden flight in June 2016.

The launch of Tianzhou-1 will complete the second phase of the country's manned space program, a crucial step for China in building a space station by 2020.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

DRAGON SPACE
China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020
 Beijing (Sputnik) Mar 09, 2017
 China is expected to launch its first probe satellite to Mars in July or in August 2020, local media reported Tuesday. The People's Daily newspaper reported citing Wan Weixing, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, responsible for Beijing's Mars exploration program would arrive to Mars after seven months of flight and would start sending information back in 2021. The med ... read more
Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
New Plant Habitat Will Increase Harvest on International Space Station

 Keeping Liquids Off the Wall

 Space Tourism and Business Looking Up

 Indicators show potatoes can grow on Mars
DRAGON SPACE
Blue Origin shares video of New Glenn rocket

 Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars
DRAGON SPACE
Paleolake deposits on Mars might look like sediments in Indonesia

 New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 Humans May Quickly Evolve on Mars, Biologist Claims

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos
DRAGON SPACE
China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020

 China launches experiment satellite "TK-1"

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017
DRAGON SPACE
Eutelsat Signs up for Blue Origin's New Glenn Launcher

 ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making

 How low can you go? New project to bring satellites nearer to Earth

 Teal Group Pegs Value of Space Payloads Through 2036 at Over $250 Billion
DRAGON SPACE
U.S. Naval Research Lab develops light, transparent armor

 Scientists create new form of matter, a time crystal

 Space surveillance radar system fully operational

 Understanding what's happening inside liquid droplets
DRAGON SPACE
Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate
DRAGON SPACE
Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement