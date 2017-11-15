Long March 4C launches Fengyun 3D meteorological satellite

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Taiyuan, China (XNA) Nov 15, 2017
China launched a new meteorological satellite, Fengyun 3D, at 2:35 a.m. Beijing Time Wednesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Northern China's Shanxi province.
A Long March 4C rocket carried the satellite into space. The satellite has entered its orbit.
Fengyun-3D is one of China's second generation of Polar-Orbiting Meteorological Satellites, which can provide global three dimensional all-weather and multi-spectral remote sensing images.
The satellite will form a network with the Fengyun 3C satellite, which was launched into space in September 2013, to improve the accuracy of atmospheric sounding and enhance the monitoring of greenhouse gases. The network will help China's disaster relief work.
The Fengyun 3D satellite and the Long March 4C rocket were developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
The launch was the 254th mission of the Long March rocket series.
Source: Xinhua News
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Nov 10, 2017
Behind every weather forecast-from your local, five-day prediction to a late-breaking hurricane track update-are the satellites that make them possible. Government agencies depend on observations from weather satellites to inform forecast models that help us prepare for approaching storms and identify areas that need evacuating or emergency first responders. Weather satellites have traditi ... read more
Related Links
China National Space Administration
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement