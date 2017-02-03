Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Lockheed trims costs for F-35, most expensive plane ever
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Feb 3, 2017


Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon on Friday said the next batch of F-35 stealth fighters, the most expensive planes in history, will be produced at a reduced cost.

They announced $728 million in savings after President Donald Trump publically upbraided Lockheed over "out of control" costs, although most of the savings were already planned ahead of his involvement, during a months-long contract negotiation.

The next production run of 90 F-35s will see the Air Force version of the plane, the F-35A, produced at a unit cost of $94.6 million, marking a 7.3 percent reduction from an earlier batch and pushing the price per plane below $100 million for the first time.

"President Trump's personal involvement in the F-35 program accelerated the negotiations and sharpened our focus on driving down the price," Lockheed said in a statement.

"The agreement was reached in a matter of weeks and represents significant savings over previous contracts."

With a current development and acquisition price tag already at $379 billion for a total of 2,443 F-35 aircraft -- most destined for the Air Force -- the F-35 is the most expensive plane in history, and costs are set to go higher still.

Once servicing and maintenance costs for the F-35 are factored in over the aircraft's lifespan through 2070, overall program costs are expected to rise to $1.5 trillion.

Pentagon F-35 program head Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan said the agreement was a "good and fair deal for the taxpayers, the US government, allies and industry."

The F-35 is also produced in versions for the Marine Corps and Navy.

The Marine model, the F-35B, will now be produced at a unit cost of $122.8 million, a 6.7 percent reduction.

The Navy's F-35C will cost $121.8 million, down 7.9 percent.

Lockheed also said the deal would create 1,800 new jobs at its factory in Fort Worth, Texas.

Production costs often trend downward on large military orders as economies of scale and other factors kick in.

Proponents tout the F-35's radar-dodging stealth technology, supersonic speeds, close air-support capabilities, airborne agility and a massive array of sensors giving pilots unparalleled access to information.

But the program has faced numerous setbacks, including a mysterious engine fire in 2014 that led commanders to ground planes until the problem could be resolved.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
AEROSPACE
Lockheed completes inlet coating repair on F-22
 Marietta, Ga. (UPI) Feb 2, 2017
 Lockheed Martin has completed its first maintenance and repair of the special exterior coatings of an F-22 Raptor's inlets. The coating contributes to the 5th-generation Raptor's Very Low Observable radar cross-section, or stealth, properties. The work was conducted at the company's Inlet Coating Repair Speedline facility in Marietta, Ga., built under a contract from the U.S. Air ... read more

AEROSPACE
Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Airbus delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

 NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019
AEROSPACE
SmallGEO's first flight reaches orbit

 Russia to check space flight engines over faulty parts

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall

 A May Day return for Proton-M carrier rocket?
AEROSPACE
Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars

 Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft
AEROSPACE
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
AEROSPACE
Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival

 ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy
AEROSPACE
U.S. Navy orders radar detection kits for MH-60R aircraft

 New white paper reviews latest support for Redefinition of the Kilogram by 2018

 A new approach to 3-D holographic displays greatly improves the image quality

 UCLA physicists map the atomic structure of an alloy
AEROSPACE
First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life
AEROSPACE
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement