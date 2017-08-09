Lockheed receives $9.4M contract for F-35 modifications



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 9, 2017



Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received a $9.4 million modification to an existing contract for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike FIghter milestone event capabilities involving retrofit kits and installation services, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday.

The work will be conducted at the Lockheed facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and is projected to be finished by April 2019. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and non-Department of Defense funds in the amount of $4.7 million have been obligated for the contract.

The F-35 is a 5th-generation multi-role stealth fighter that is being acquired by the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps to replace and supplement much of their air fleets. Partner nations such as Japan, Britain, Australia and others are participating in the program.

Three different variants are being produced to meet the needs of each branch of the military, as well as foreign customers, and is expected to enter full service and production over the next several years.

