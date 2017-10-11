Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
AEROSPACE
Lockheed awarded contract for integration of F-35, SDB-II
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Oct 11, 2017


Pentagon officials announced Thursday that Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a contract for weapons technology and development support on the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter and small-diameter bomb II for the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force.

The deal is estimated to be worth more than $34.6 million and is classified as a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract -- where Lockheed Martin will be reimbursed by the U.S. government on a negotiated fee that is fixed before the contract is set in stone.

Defense Department officials are enabling Lockheed to develop "weapons capabilities technology maturation and risk reduction pre-engineering, manufacturing and development activities," according to a Pentagon statement.

In July, Lockheed Martin was awarded a $5.6 billion contract modification to an existing contract for Lot 11 low-rate acquisition of the F-35 Lightning II fighter.

That contract called for the procurement needs of the the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, allied nations and customers under the foreign military sales program, which provides for 74 Fiscal 2017 aircraft, including 48 F-35As for the Air Force, 19 F-35Bs for the Marine Corps, and eight F-35Cs for the Navy and Marine Corps.

Raytheon announced last month that it has already started integrating the SDB-II system on the F-35, F/A-18E/F and F-15E aircraft.

Work on Thursday's contract announcement will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2018, according to Pentagon officials.

Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force in the amount of $6 million are being obligated at the time of award, all of which, the Pentagon said, will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

AEROSPACE
Lockheed contracted to modernize P-3B aircraft for Greece
 Washington (UPI) Nov 7, 2017
 Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $260 million contract to modernize and upgrade four P-3B Orion aircraft for the government of Greece, the Department of Defense announced on Monday. Work on the aircraft - structural mid-life upgrades, tailored phased depot maintenance, a country-specific designed mission integration and management system and new avionics - is expected to extend the ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
Orbital ATK's to deliver supplies to International Space Station

 How Does Your Space Garden Grow

 NanoRacks Deploys Second Kaber-Class Microsatellite This Week, First On-Orbit Assembly

 Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Virgin Galactic
AEROSPACE
Russia embezzlement probe at rocket firm Soyuz

 Alaska Aerospace Launches Aurora Launch Services Company

 Launch your design with Cheops

 NASA Selects Studies for Gateway Power and Propulsion Element
AEROSPACE
Insight will carry over two million names to Mars

 Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing

 Martian Ridge Brings Out Rover's Color Talents

 Next Mars Rover Will Have 23 'Eyes'
AEROSPACE
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
AEROSPACE
European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit
AEROSPACE
Cheyenne Mountain sees better satellite picture

 Measuring atoms for better navigation and mineral detection

 Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold

 One-step 3-D printing of catalysts developed at Ames Laboratory
AEROSPACE
Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets

 Atmospheric beacons guide NASA scientists in search for life
AEROSPACE
Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager

 Jupiter's X-ray auroras pulse independently



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement