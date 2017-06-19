Lockheed, Tata agree to move F-16 production line to India



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 19, 2017



The aircraft carries passive sonar systems through sonaboy, synthetic aperture radar,high resolution optical and infrared sensors, and a magnetic anomaly detector to locate enemy submarines. It can be armed with torpedoes and missiles for anti-submarine and anti-surface ship warfare. The U.S. Navy operates 50 P-8s and is expected to eventually field 117.

The P-8I is the Indian navy's version of the P-8 Poseidon maritime intelligence, reconnaissance, and anti-submarine aircraft used by the U.S. Navy. The U.S. version will be replacing the Navy's older P-3 Orion series of patrol and anti-submarine aircraft. Based on the Boeing 737, it has a crew of nine and a flight radius of 1400 miles with four hours on station.

"This contract will substantially bolster Boeing's performance-based support to the Indian Navy and should maintain or increase the operational capability of the eight-aircraft fleet," said Stephen Schmidt, P-8I sustainment program manager.

The recently established Boeing Defense India will be the service deliverer. The Indian navy currently fields a fleet of eight P-8I aircraft based out of Indian Naval Station Rajali, with Boeing expected to deliver four more of the aircraft starting in 2020.

"With this contract, the Indian navy can be assured of achieving exceptional operational capability and readiness of the P-8I fleet." Pratyush Kumar, president of Boeing India and vice president of Boeing International, said in a press release.

The contract includes field logistical representatives, engineering, planning, and material support for the 737-based airframe and other systems.

Lockheed Martin has signed an agreement with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to manufacture the F-16 fighter plane in India, the companies announced Monday.

The deal was signed at the Paris Air Show, and is intended to make India the main service and manufacturing hub for the 3200 F-16s in service worldwide.

"Our partnership significantly strengthens the F-16 'Make in India' offer, creates and maintains numerous new job opportunities in India and the U.S., and brings the world's most combat-proven multi-role fighter aircraft to India."executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Orlando Carvalho said.

The deal comes as the Indian Air Force is holding a competition for the procurement of over 100 single-engine fighter planes. The F-16 has been competing against the Saab Gripen E fighter.

The deal would move Lockheed's sole F-16 production line from Ft. Worth, Texas to India, which would include manufacturing for export. It would also allow India to integrate its own sensors and weapons onto the the Block 70 jet.

The deal with Tata comes months after Lockheed announced it would move the F-16 production line to Greenville, S.C., to make way for production of the F-35 in Fort Worth.

The F-16 Block 70 is the most modern version of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, variants of which have been in service since 1978. The F-16 is a single-engine multi-role jet cabable of air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. It is in use by 26 countries, with over 4500 built.

The Block 70 has a upgraded AESA radar, improved data displays and connectivity, and an Automatic Ground Collision avoidance system to help prevent crashes.

King Aerospace receives EO-5 aircraft contract

Washington (UPI) Jun 19, 2017 - King Aerospace has received a $15 million contract modification for EO-5 Army reconnaissance aircraft logistical support.

The work will be conducted at Ft. Bliss, Texas, with an expected completion date of December 2017. Fiscal 2017 Army operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7 million were obligated upon the award.

The EO-5 is a de Havilland Canada DHC-7 regional turboprop airliner modified for military use. It is a signal intercept and sensor platform capable of monitoring all radio frequencies. Its high resolution infrared and optical sensors are capable of tracking ground targets and personnel, and are powerful enough to be able to track footprints in sand.

The EO-5 falls into the same Special Electronic Mission Aircraft category as the RC-12 and B-300 signals and reconnaissance planes. The signals intercepts gathered can be used for location and targeting purposes as well as more conventional intelligence operations. SEMA aircraft have seen extensive use in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and other theatres.

Washington (UPI) Jun 15, 2017





