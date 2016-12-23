Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
Lockheed Martin to deliver targeting systems for Cobra helicopters
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Dec 23, 2016


Lockheed Martin received a $150 million contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver Target Sight Systems for AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters.

Under the contract, the company will support production efforts for the Navy as well as the government of Pakistan under the foreign military sales program.

The Target Sight System is a large-aperture mid-wave forward-looking infrared sensor designed to identify and designate targets at maximum weapon range. The U.S. Department of Defense says the capability enhances survivability and lethality for Cobra operators.

Work on the contract is set to be performed at Lockheed Martin's Florida facilities in Orlando and Ocala, and is expected to be complete by January 2022.

The agreement was not competitively procured, and includes options that can potentially raise its value to $284 million. $150 million in foreign military sales and procurement funding were obligated at the time of the award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Ind., is listed as the contracting activity.


.


